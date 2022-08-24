Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin: Medical marijuana users shouldn’t have 2A rights; are ‘dangerous criminals’
The Biden administration argued this week that medical marijuana users should not be allowed to possess firearms because they are engaged in “criminal activity” that makes them “dangerous,” according to a Florida lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun ban for users of medical marijuana.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Republicans may have shot themselves in the foot by hammering the DOJ to release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant
Legal experts and political strategists speculate that Donald Trump's backers overplayed their hand and Merrick Garland called their bluff.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
After Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on US gun laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits. The decision handed down in June already has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
