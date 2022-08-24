Read full article on original website
Biden slams "MAGA Republicans," compares the philosophy to "semi-Fascism"
Rockville, Md. — President Biden called on Democrats Thursday "to vote to literally save democracy once again" - and compared Republican ideology to "semi-fascism" - as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands...
Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed
The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
Florida Primary 2022
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
President Biden takes aim at "MAGA Republicans," touts policy wins ahead of midterms
President Biden accused Donald Trump supporters of embracing political violence and threatening abortion rights at a Democratic rally in Maryland on Thursday. With the midterm elections in less than 75 days, the president was firing up his base and laying out what he thinks is on the line. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
Testimony from Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions...
Judge orders DOJ to unseal redacted affidavit used in search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
A Florida federal judge ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted affidavit behind the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by noon on Friday. The release could provide key information about the investigation into whether Trump violated federal law by allegedly taking classified documents upon leaving office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
John Fetterman, Dr. Oz spar online in Pennsylvania Senate race
The candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race have been sparing back and forth this week over vegetables. The Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recently resurfaced a video of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, complaining about the price of "crudités." Jon Delano, money and politics editor for CBS Pittsburgh, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
New laws banning abortion take effect in 4 more GOP-led states
New laws banning abortion took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate for state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the new restrictions.
Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
North Dakota abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge
A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought...
North Dakota blocks abortion trigger ban as other state bans take effect
A judge in North Dakota blocked the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect Friday. Similar laws took effect in three other states this week: Idaho, Texas and Tennessee. The new laws ban abortions from the moment of conception. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, joins CBS News to discuss the dangers of the laws.
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, has been moved from a Minnesota state prison — where he was often held in solitary confinement — to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken...
Preparing for blast off to the moon
Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
TN Black Caucus calls for House Speaker to resign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada in 2019. ”We’re of the mind that the legislature can’t begin to heal and can’t begin to move forward until we have a new speaker,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.
Why California's bold electric-vehicle targets are so important for drivers — and the climate
California's push to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in just over a decade represents a major step in driving the nation toward an all-electric future and reducing air pollution. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Thursday approved bold targets for electric vehicle sales, along with new standards...
2 plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
Two people from Florida pleaded guilty to stealing and selling the private diary of President Biden's daughter, Ashley, who left behind some personal items while moving out of a friend's home. The items were found by a woman who, along with a friend, sold them to Project Veritas.
Connecticut woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman who has cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard,...
"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports. Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle...
