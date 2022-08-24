ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
CBS News

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
CBS News

Florida Primary 2022

The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
CBS News

Judge orders DOJ to unseal redacted affidavit used in search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

A Florida federal judge ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted affidavit behind the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by noon on Friday. The release could provide key information about the investigation into whether Trump violated federal law by allegedly taking classified documents upon leaving office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
CBS News

John Fetterman, Dr. Oz spar online in Pennsylvania Senate race

The candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race have been sparing back and forth this week over vegetables. The Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recently resurfaced a video of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, complaining about the price of "crudités." Jon Delano, money and politics editor for CBS Pittsburgh, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
CBS News

Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
CBS News

North Dakota abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge

A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought...
CBS News

North Dakota blocks abortion trigger ban as other state bans take effect

A judge in North Dakota blocked the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect Friday. Similar laws took effect in three other states this week: Idaho, Texas and Tennessee. The new laws ban abortions from the moment of conception. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, joins CBS News to discuss the dangers of the laws.
CBS News

Preparing for blast off to the moon

Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
WSMV

TN Black Caucus calls for House Speaker to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada in 2019. ”We’re of the mind that the legislature can’t begin to heal and can’t begin to move forward until we have a new speaker,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.
CBS News

2 plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary

Two people from Florida pleaded guilty to stealing and selling the private diary of President Biden's daughter, Ashley, who left behind some personal items while moving out of a friend's home. The items were found by a woman who, along with a friend, sold them to Project Veritas.
CBS News

CBS News

