Los Angeles, CA

Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Funds raised at the gala will provide top-notch critical care to pediatric patients at the hospital founded in 1901.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGEGL_0hSkwvuD00
For children: Justin Timberlake, shown in January 2021, will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his  Robert Pine

Star Trek star Chris, 41, who is a longtime supporter of CHLA, will team up with his actor father Robert, 81, to co-host the gala.

The gala's title sponsor and longtime corporate partner Panda Express will be honored with the Courage to Care Award along with philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe.

Past honorees of the Courage to Care Award include: Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, The Los Angeles Kings and The Walt Disney Company.

'We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,' said Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXzxk_0hSkwvuD00
Teaming up: Star Trek star Chris and his actor father Robert, shown earlier this month in West Hollywood, California, will co-host the gala

'We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children,' he added.

CHLA is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the top pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and has been consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals.

Justin, 41, will perform live at the event that will include a cocktail reception and dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vijCp_0hSkwvuD00
Live performance: Justin, shown in May in Los Angeles, will perform live at the event that will include a cocktail reception and dinner

Chris earlier this month supported his father at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Five Days At Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood, California.

Robert portrays Dr. Horace Baltz in the eight-episode Hurricane Katrina drama that premiered on August 12 on the streaming service.

Justin was spotted earlier this month with wife Jessica Biel, 40, enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Portocervo, Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFy02_0hSkwvuD00
Supportive son: Chris, shown in March in Los Angeles, supported his father earlier this month at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Five Days At Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood, California

