Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Funds raised at the gala will provide top-notch critical care to pediatric patients at the hospital founded in 1901.

Star Trek star Chris, 41, who is a longtime supporter of CHLA, will team up with his actor father Robert, 81, to co-host the gala.

The gala's title sponsor and longtime corporate partner Panda Express will be honored with the Courage to Care Award along with philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe.

Past honorees of the Courage to Care Award include: Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, The Los Angeles Kings and The Walt Disney Company.

'We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,' said Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano in a statement.

'We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children,' he added.

CHLA is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the top pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and has been consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals.

Justin, 41, will perform live at the event that will include a cocktail reception and dinner.

