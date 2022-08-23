ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Fox Valley Association Fall Classic

APPLETON - Appleton North went 5-0 and defeated Hortonville in the championship match to win the Fox Valley Association Fall Classic at Appleton East.

In pool play, the Lightning defeated Neenah 25-19, 25-11; Kaukauna 25-13, 23-25, 17-15; Appleton East 23-25, 25-13, 15-10; and Oshkosh North 25-0, 25-10. The Lightning then beat Hortonville 25-13, 25-15 to win the title.

“It was a very competitive day of volleyball,” Lightning coach Steve Scheuerell said. “The conference is going to be strong and I was proud of our team’s fight and execution in tight games.”

Megan Hahnke and Ella Weber had 58 and 54 assists, respectively. Hahnke also had 19 aces and 10 digs.

Karissa Fortune and Ella Demetrician were 1-2 in kills for Appleton North with 43 and 38, respectively. Olivia Lasee added 23 kills.

Fortune had a team-high 19 digs. Elise Checkalski and Demitrician had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.

Teegan Charapata had 16 kills and 10 blocks, while Madeline Koshuta had 14 kills.

Neenah finished 3-2 and in fifth place. After losing to Appleton North; Neenah beat Appleton East 17-25, 25-12, 15-10; beat Oshkosh North 25-14, 25-10; lost to Kaukauna 17-25, 19-25; and beat Oshkosh West 25-19, 25-15.

“I’m always so impressed by the talent in the FVA year after year,” Neenah coach Emily Bennett said. “Every team brings something different to the table and it’s so fun to play in our conference. We truly make each other better throughout the season. I’m proud of how my team battled throughout the day and never gave up.”

Claudia Merizon had 17 kills, 12 aces, 42 assists and 22 digs for the Rockets. Jenna Lawatsch and Elizabeth Oldenburg had 33 and 32 digs, respectively. Leia Kersten added 22 digs.

Marissa Corso had a team-high 20 kills, while Carly Stamm added 19. Kersten added 34 assists.

Battle of the Valley

APPLETON - Xavier finished in second place at the Battle of the Valley tournament.

Xavier finished 3-1 with a 25-14, 25-19 win over Wrightstown, a 25-14, 25-7 win over New Holstein, a 25-10, 25-14 win over Oconto Falls and a 25-22, 22-25, 17-19 loss to Fox Valley Lutheran.

Xavier was led in assists by Mariah Potter with 89. She also had 12 aces. Annika Kowalski had 20 kills while Madison Daley, Olivia Neumann, Mattea Kiepert and Halle Vande Hey had 18, 17, 15 and 13 kills, respectively.

Belle Shea had 30 digs for Xavier.

Reedsville Triangular

REEDSVILLE - Freedom went 2-0 at the triangular while Reedsville went 1-1 and Sturgeon Bay 0-2.

Reedsville beat Sturgeon Bay 23-25, 25-18, 17-15.

Freedom beat Reedsville 25-11, 25-9, 15-12 and beat Sturgeon Bay 25-11, 25-13, 17-15.

BOYS SOCCER

Green Bay Preble 1, Kimberly 0

GREEN BAY - Johnathan Mendez scored on an assist from Bogdan Tereshchenko early in the first half and that was all the Hornets needed to defeat the Papermakers.

Fernando Calzada had four saves for Green Bay Preble.

Cooper Hoffman had 6 saves for Kimberly.

Marshfield 2, Hortonville 1

HORTONVILLE - Keegan Fredrick carried on a solo run and scored in the 61st minute for the eventual game-winning goal to lead the Tigers over the Polar Bears.

Lukas Barth scored with a header in the 38th minute off a cross from Fredrick to give Marshfield a 1-0 lead.

Hortonville answered in the 50th minute.

St. Mary Catholic 2, Roncalli 2

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs took a 2-0 lead only to see the Jets battle back to force a tie.

Both St. Mary Catholic goals were scored by Emiliano Romero, with AJ Groppel providing assists on both goals.

Roncalli got both its goals from Matthew B.

St. Mary Catholic, which outshot Roncalli 12-9, got one save from Hunter Schreiber.

Roncalli’s Max Docter Mauer had three saves in goal.

GIRLS GOLF

Fond du Lac 183, Hortonville 195

At Rolling Meadows, par 36

Fond du Lac: Lucy Nielsen 40, Sidney Doyle 46, Erin Zelazoski 47, Lauren Grass 50.

Hortonville: Maci McNichols 45, Savannah Teale 47, Leah Heraly 49, Cassie Cruz 54.

GIRLS TENNIS

Kimberly 6, Oshkosh North 1

Julia Gurholt K def. Maya Walker 6-0, 6-0; Briana Owens K def. Julia Bock 6-1, 6-2; Arianna Bauer ON def. Lauren Heckert 7-5, 6-1; Kate McGinnis K def. Dory Butzlaff 6-2, 6-0.

Sonja Mau/Addylin Vieth K def. Mallory Ott/Morgan Koldzik 6-0, 6-1; Allison Hackbarth/Sarah McCarthy K def. Kara Cummings/Isabella Lammey 6-0, 6-1; Mirana Van Abel/Casdyn Thomas K def. Liv Borowitz/Emma Niemczyk 6-0, 6-0.

Appleton West 6, Roncalli 1

Madison Lamers R def. Sarah Hammerton 6-4, 6-3; Lily Hurley AW def. Victoria Logan 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Christensen AW def. Anna Sosa 6-0, 6-0; Addison Steward AW won by forfeit.

Payton Steward/Makena Bennett AW def. Madison Budysz/Kylie Kakes 6-3, 6-4; Ella Dvorak/Jenna Wautlet AW def. Ember Cisler/Samantha Zipperer 6-0, 6-0; Kendra Lorenz/Kami Beyersdorf AW won by forfeit.

Appleton North 7, Roncalli 0

Alex Madjun def. Madison Lamers 6-1, 6-2; Lauren Stefl def. Victoria Logan 6-0, 6-1; Teagan Tomoda def. Anna Sosa 6-0, 6-1; Sabrina Janda won by forfeit.

Olivia Gaskill/Anna Vechart def. Madison Budysz/Kylie Kakes 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Guest/Aubrey Seubert def. Ember Cisler/Samantha Zipperer 6-0, 6-0; Susan Yao/Ariana Gonzalez won by forfeit.

Appleton East 6, Roncalli 1

Madison Lamers R def. Lucy Doszak 6-3, 6-0; Emily Mayer AE def. Victoria Logan 6-2, 6-3; Jamie Mayer AE def. Anna Sosa 6-0, 6-0; Clara Shober AE won by forfeit.

Lillian Schafer/Maddie Wickersheim AE def. Madison Budysz/Kylie Kakes 6-3, 6-2; Morgan Gerrits/Nataly Villagomez AE def. Ember Cisler/Samantha Zipperer 6-1, 6-1; Sadie Kraft/Lexi Rusch AE won by forfeit.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

