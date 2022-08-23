ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alex Andrade beats out 2 challengers in bid to retain Florida House District 2 seat

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Alex Andrade has advanced to November's general election in his bid to retain his seat as the Florida House representative for District 2.

The incumbent cruised past his two Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary, former Major League Baseball player Greg Litton and U.S. Air Force veteran Jordan Karr, taking 64.64% of the votes once all precincts were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Andrade , now seeking his third term in office, benefitted from more name recognition and a far deeper war chest than his opponents. He raised about $183,000 in donations and expended nearly $153,000, according to the Florida Division of Elections' website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVKfl_0hSkwn5d00

Race preview: Incumbent Rep. Alex Andrade faces 2 challengers in primary for Florida House District 2

Litton, who took 20.63% of the vote, raised about about $9,900 and expended about $6,500.

Karr rounded out the field with 14.73% of votes. She raised about $6,500 and spent about $5,200.

In the leadup to the election, Andrade listed his top priorities as "protecting the freedoms and way of life of Northwest Floridians," "Bringing home more resources for our infrastructure and our environment" and "promoting the policies that have made Florida so successful these past several years under Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis."

Andrade will go on to face Carollyn Rabeca Taylor, the lone Democrat to throw her hat in the ring, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Taylor ran unopposed, raised just under $9,000 and spent a little more than $7,000 on her campaign.

According to her campaign website, Taylor is an experienced Democratic organizer, campaign manager, risk manager in insurance and political activist who was raised in a military family in the Florida Panhandle. Taylor described her priorities as advocating for our military and veterans, protecting Florida’s environment and providing equal access to quality, affordable healthcare for all.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Alex Andrade beats out 2 challengers in bid to retain Florida House District 2 seat

