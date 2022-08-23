ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Davenport's Southeast Little League team falls to Texas, eliminated from Little League World Series

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

The Davenport Southeast Little League team couldn't avoid elimination for a third consecutive game at the Little League World Series.

Team Iowa fell to Texas' Pearland Little League, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Iowa finished 2-2 and was eliminated from the event. Texas, 2-1, advanced in the U.S. bracket.

Iowa, representing the Midwest Region, lost its opening-round game to Indiana's Hagerstown, 8-7, but rebounded by winning back-to-back elimination games — over Washington's Bonney Lake Sumner Little League, 6-3, and Utah's Snow Canyon Little League, 10-2.

Previously: Davenport's Southeast Little League team advances at the Little League World Series

Against Texas, Iowa mustered just two hits. Greyson Ballinger hit a lead-off single to left field in the second inning and Colin Townsend opened the sixth with a double to center. Neither turned into runs. Ballinger recorded seven strikeouts in a complete-game pitching effort.

Texas, representing the Southwest Region, broke a scoreless tie in the third inning on Kaiden Shelton's solo home run. Texas added two more runs in the fourth and another in the sixth. Texas will play Pennsylvania's Hollidaysburg, from the Mid-Atlantic Region, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Davenport's Southeast Little League team falls to Texas, eliminated from Little League World Series

