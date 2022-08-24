Pass the Remote: Arthouse gems from the Pacific Film Archive’s fall calendar

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Best Bets: ‘Goddess’ at Berkeley Rep, Hershey Felder as Chopin and Brazilian guitarist Guinga
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. A freebie — strings definitely attached: Well-known Bay Area violinist Jeremy Cohen — he is the founder of the thrice-Grammy-nominated...
The Medak Center: New Berkeley Rep artist housing complex to let passersby view plays in progress
The same week tensions came to a head over the prospect of building housing at UC Berkeley’s People’s Park, another longtime residential project evolved just a few blocks away. Over at 2009 Addison St., a new apartment building was receiving final touches before its planned opening in September. It will have full amenities, exclusive clientele and the backing of one of the most prominent performance organizations in the country. It also finally has a name: the Medak Center. The performance organization is the renowned Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and the new building next door is named after Susie Medak, the Rep’s managing director and a driving force behind the creation of the complex.
‘Ramses the Great’ immersive exhibition at de Young offers more than just mummies
He is deemed the pharaoh of pharaohs, known for his ruthless military might, unprecedented construction campaign and his leadership that brought ancient Egypt into its notorious golden age: Ramses II, otherwise known as Ramses the Great. And the dazzling treasures and artifacts that surrounded his life have found themselves in San Francisco.
Peaches Christ talks about the dark, drag-fodder magic of ‘Death Becomes Her’
A lot has changed since Joshua Grannell first rehearsed as his beloved drag persona, San Francisco’s own Peaches Christ, to host a screening of the 1992 cult classic “Death Becomes Her.” The return of the show — which simultaneously lampoons and reveres the Meryl Streep-Goldie Hawn supernatural dark comedy in which the two leads drink an eternal life potion — was planned for March 2020 at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Domestic workers celebrate 2nd anniversary of outreach program, unveil updated website
A coalition of domestic workers, employers and advocates gathered in San Francisco and Los Angeles recently to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Domestic Worker and Employer Education and Outreach Program. Over 200 people attended the Aug. 13 event and shared their experiences, learned about workers’ rights, and enjoyed live...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
Review: A starry ‘Grand Finale’ to this year’s Merola Opera Program lit up War Memorial in SF
Finalmente, after two dark pandemic years, the young artists of the Merola Opera Program returned this summer. San Francisco Opera’s Merola program is tough and prestigious, lovingly called boot camp for the 10-hour workdays the artists turn in, and Saturday, the group of 31 (singers, coaches and a stage director) showed what they could do at the “Grand Finale” on the big stage of San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House.
Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps
Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
RELATED PEOPLE
State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced $1.4 million in financial literacy grants in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit promoting the implementation of personal finance courses in high schools across the United States. The grants will provide professional development to high school teachers across California...
San Jose poured millions into developing its glitchy mobile app that barely anybody uses
SAN JOSE SPENT millions on a mobile app to improve community services, but only about 10 percent of residents use it. The city has put $2.3 million into developing its San Jose 311 app, which became operational in 2017. The app is designed as a one-stop shop for residents to report a variety of issues including abandoned vehicles, blight, graffiti and potholes, or to request other supportive services from the city. The goal is to streamline the process through the app by notifying the right departments directly.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 pandemic response has saved as many as 600 lives compared to the national average death rate via the county’s effort to mitigate the virus’ spread and vaccinate as many people as possible, the county’s top health official said Tuesday.
Two San Francisco senior centers to receive $3.5M to renovate facilities, enhance services
A pair of senior facilities in San Francisco’s Sunset District are getting a boost in state funding, which will help build, renovate and improve the spaces. Assemblymember Phil Ting announced last week that $3.5 million from the state would be released to enhance the facilities. The South Sunset Senior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsom vetoes bill legalizing safe drug use sites, cites ‘unintended consequences’
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have legalized safe consumption sites for illegal narcotics, arguing that the bill would not foster a safe and sustainable overdose prevention effort. Senate Bill 57, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would have authorized a supervised consumption site pilot program...
‘A big homecoming’: Students move into Stockton’s University of the Pacific over the weekend
University of the Pacific in Stockton once again opened its campus to students after the summer break on Saturday, welcoming nearly 600 nervous but very excited new students who walked onto the campus that would be their home for the next few years. Victoria Herrera, a freshman student at UoP,...
SJ Delta College expands course offerings through Lodi science museum partnership
Beginning this week, San Joaquin Delta College is now offering classes at the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi in an effort to better serve their students in the northern part of San Joaquin County. Delta College announced that the six general education classes available for students Monday through...
Pandemic response saved as many as 600 lives compared to national average, Santa Cruz County health officer says
Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 pandemic response has saved as many as 600 lives compared to the national average death rate due to the county’s effort to mitigate the virus’ spread and vaccinate as many people as possible, the county’s top health official said Tuesday. As of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – August 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. Ingrid Rojas Contreras (San Francisco) A memoir interweaving family stories, resurrected Colombian history, and deeply personal reckonings with the bounds of reality. Your Blue and the Quiet Lament: Poems. By Luba Safi (Berkeley) (Texas Tech University Press, Aug...
Under the gun: An East Oakland school takes personal approach to anti-violence message
FOLLOWING THE SUMMER of the elementary school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in in Uvalde, Texas, many parents and teachers are apprehensive about gun violence on campuses as students return to in-person classes. Not all campuses are equally prepared for the worst. Lighthouse Community Charter School...
Litquake announces full return to in-person events for October 2022
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0