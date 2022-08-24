ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

New owner of Lincoln County theater hopes to restore historic building

By Georgiaree Godfrey
 3 days ago

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The new owner of a renowned theater in Lincoln County is hoping to raise enough money to restore it to its glory days.

The Howard Theater on Kentucky Highway 39 in Crab Orchard has sat vacant on the town’s main road for many years.

Clara Wyler Boyle grew up across the street from the theater. She has lived in Crab Orchard for 97 of her 98 years of life.

Boyle said, “My dad ran a store. My mother was assistant postmaster here. I went to high school and graduated from high school, and I got married when I was 17 the first time. I was married 43 years.”

Boyle remembered the days the theater was flourishing after opening in the 1940s. She added, “Hamp Howard came here and built it and fixed it as a theater. And it ran for quite a long while and had a lot of good entertainment here, people came from everywhere.”

Bourbon bottling facility to open 2nd location in Lancaster

The theater was purchased by a lady from Elizabethtown who planned to move to the area to invest in the property and never did. The city tried to obtain the property also, but last year it was finally sold.

The buyer is Kevin Bullock. Bullock also grew up in Crab Orchard and said he bought the property to prevent it from going into decay.

Bullock is now raising money to give the property a facelift. “The roof on the theater half of it has actually caved in.”

Bullock said his end goal is to keep Crab Orchard’s quaint downtown alive, even if he cannot do it alone.

He continued, “The worst-case scenario it will fall down, but before that happens, I will try to find somebody else who may have other avenues to get it up.”

For lifetime residents like Boyle, who have watched their memories fade in the decay, a new business downtown means a new future for Crab Orchard.

Boyle ended, “It would help the town. Our town needs to grow. It was 800, when I was born, and it is still 800.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

