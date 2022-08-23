ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, AR

Lamar Public Schools superintendent resigns

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAJ8H_0hSkwhnH00

LAMAR - In a district rocked by a recent middle school sexual assault investigation, the superintendent has resigned, School Board President Michelle Brown announced in a special meeting.

Superintendent Jay Holland resigned Monday, and the school board members accepted the resignation in the Tuesday meeting.

In July, more than 40 people showed up at a school board meeting to protest the handling of a sexual assault investigation in the middle school.

Board members voted unanimously to accept Holland's resignation in a short meeting Tuesday before going into an executive session.

Board President Michelle Brown spoke at the Tuesday meeting before the board members voted.

"As of yesterday, Jay Holland resigned as superintendent of Lamar Public Schools."

Previous coverage:Parents remain upset about Lamar Middle School sex assault investigation

Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen represented families of students who alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment in the middle school. Parents were not happy with 10-day suspensions, McCutchen said.

The Arkansas State Police declined to file charges against anyone, McCutchen said.

Holland recently stated that the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police "found all allegations of sexual abuse to be unsubstantiated."

A spokesman for the state police said he could not comment on any case of sexual assault involving juveniles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Lamar, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamar Public Schools#The School Board#Lamar Middle School#The Arkansas State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wastetodaymagazine.com

LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas

LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
ATKINS, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy