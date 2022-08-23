ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Williams wins Democratic nomination for Florida Senate District 8

By Tyler Vazquez and Finch Walker, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Andrea Williams swept the vote for the Democratic nomination for Florida Senate District 8 in Brevard and Volusia counties, winning more than 80% of the vote in both counties.

In Brevard, she received 86.08% of the vote, while in Volusia, she took 84.53%. Between both counties, she received 31,019 votes, or 84.74%.

Williams' opponent in the race, Richard Dembinsky, has put his name on the ballot in races nearly every election cycle in Florida for over a decade. Between both counties, he received 5,587 votes, or 15.26%.

Williams, a 40-year-old nonprofit manager from Titusville, will now have an uphill battle against incumbent Republican Florida Sen. Tom Wright in the Nov. 8 general election  for the District 8 seat.

Senate District 8, which was formerly District 14, includes north Brevard and south Volusia County.

State senators are paid a salary of $29,697 a year, and are elected to four-year terms, with limits of two consecutive terms.

Throughout her campaign, Williams has decried Florida's political and economic systems as largely benefiting the elites and not working families, something she wants to reverse if she wins.

She acknowledged that defeating Wright would be an uphill battle, as Wright defeated his last Democratic opponent with 56.3% of the vote.

"I am extremely happy to be the Democratic nominee. I want to promote policies that help people, and codify our rights in our current fight for democracy," she said. "I want to help people because I believe in service."

She said her ability to go out in the streets and meet people where they are could outdo Wright's spending.

"This is not a typical year," she said. "I think there's a very strong chance."

Williams said her two biggest priorities in the Senate would be addressing the financial needs of Floridians; and protecting human rights for women, members of minority groups and the LGBTQ community.

As a senator, she would work on codifying the right to an abortion into Florida state law.

"I'm campaigning on policies that transcend red or blue, like the housing crisis, codifying women's rights and the rights to vote," she said. "People vote for change. The extreme politics of those on the Trump train overlook what the people need."

Williams' opponent, Richard Dembinsky, has run for Florida governor, Florida chief financial officer, Florida state senator and Florida state representative over the years. He has sometimes run as a Democrat and sometimes as a no party affiliation candidate.

In the current election cycle, Dembinsky also filed and withdrew from the races for Florida governor as a Democrat and Florida chief financial officer as a no party affiliation candidate.

He made a point of not campaigning at all for this race and has expressed frustration at his inability to run without party affiliation and still have an impact. According to Dembinsky, he is not in Florida and has spent the campaign season mainly in Michigan.

Dembinsky commented on the election through a series of emails sent to FLORIDA TODAY and other news outlets leading up to Tuesday:

"Well, in about 48 to 80 hours it will all be over...Richard the political 'leader' will be in the green dumpster someplace in Florida. NOT one sign. Not one interview...it will be as I designed," he wrote.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Andrea Williams wins Democratic nomination for Florida Senate District 8

