Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Judge Wesley Heidt holds off challenge from Sara Howeller

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Volusia County Judge Wesley Heidt held off a challenge from Sara Howeller for the Group 5 seat.

With all the precincts counted and mail-in ballots counted, Heidt had 53% of the vote while Howeller had 47%.

The 59-year-old Heidt, a New Smyrna Beach resident, was appointed to the bench in 2020 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Heidt presides over civil cases at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex on City Island in Daytona Beach.

Heidt graduated from the University of Florida and was hired at the Florida Attorney General's Office in Volusia County in 1993, where he served as bureau chief for more than 10 years, managing an office of about 20 attorneys and about 10 staff.

Who's in, who's out:Florida primary election 2022: See results from Volusia, Flagler voting

Listen:Get the latest on all things political with the Inside Florida Politics Podcast

Volusia County Judge race:Incumbent Volusia County judge faces challenger in Group 5 race for court seat

Sara Howeller, 61, of Osteen, has a law office in Sanford and an office in her home, as well. She has also lived in New Smyrna Beach.

Howeller has been practicing law since 1990 and has worked as a public defender and at the guardian ad litem's office. She currently has her own law office doing all types of litigation, including civil, criminal, probate and business law.

