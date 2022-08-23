ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2018 shooting outside Appleton bar

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
APPLETON – A 31-year-old Menasha man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for a 2018 shooting incident outside an Appleton bar.

In June, a jury found Kareem M. Wallace guilty of two counts of attempted intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony. He was accused of firing four shots in the parking lot of Grumpy's Pub, 1501 N. Richmond St., on Feb. 18, 2018.

Wallace received a sentence of 14 years for the two attempted homicide charges, and one year for possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony. He was sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision following his time in prison.

Two other men were charged and have already been sentenced in connection with gun incidences that night: Demetrus Pickens, 54, and Tyrone Anderson, 29.

According to police, the incidents that night began with an argument over a game of pool at Jack's Apple Pub, at 535 W. College Ave.

Police were called to Jack's Apple Pub around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun, who police later identified as Anderson, according to criminal complaints. Pickens told police he and his brother were involved in a fight with Anderson. Traffic camera footage saw Anderson leave Jack's Apple Pub, where he fought with someone investigators believed was Pickens' brother, before leaving with another man. Anderson returned to the bar a few minutes later, then left followed by a man who Anderson pointed a gun at. The man told police he did not know Anderson but was trying to calm him down.

Anderson and Pickens' brother subsequently got in a fight at Grumpy's Pub, during which Wallace handed a handgun to Pickens. Later, in the parking lot, Pickens handed the gun to Wallace, who fired four shots in Anderson's direction. The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m.

In 2019, after a jury trial, Pickens was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted homicide. Anderson was originally sentenced in 2018 to two years of probation for intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, but had his probation revoked in 2020 and was sentenced to a year in prison.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

