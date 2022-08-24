ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More fire Beacon Boxes installed in Malibu to assist with fire response

By Samantha Bravo
 3 days ago

This past week, the city completed the installation of the first round of Beacon Boxes. The city has purchased 47 of the boxes and is installing them at all major intersections along PCH. These bright red boxes hold maps for agencies from outside of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s jurisdiction to use in the event of a large brush fire.

They are unique to each neighborhood and have information like which dead end streets have turn-around areas, pool locations, hydrants and draft hydrants, and much more valuable information for firefighting resources from outside the area.

KTLA

L.A. County deputy briefly missing after crash in Stevenson Ranch

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was reported missing briefly Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were nowhere to be found. The deputy’s patrol vehicle, an SUV, crashed around 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but shortly after 10 p.m., the […]
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
The Malibu Times

Six Malibu residents to run for City Council

The nomination period is now closed and six Malibu residents have pulled filing papers to run for the two seats that will be vacated on the Malibu City Council. First-term incumbents Karen Farrer and Mikke Pierson decided not to seek re-election after each serving four years. The six candidates are Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins, Hap […] The post Six Malibu residents to run for City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Shark spotted near Manhattan Beach

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Lifeguards say a shark was spotted Friday afternoon in the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach, prompting warnings to beachgoers and surfers. The shark is said to be between six and eight feet. According to lifeguards, there are no signs of aggressive behavior. A...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

More Details Emerge About Santa Monica High School Slashing

Small black knife used in Thursday incident, students knew each other. More details have emerged about a fight that broke out at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital with lacerations after being slashed with a knife. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...
SANTA MONICA, CA
