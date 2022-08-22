Read full article on original website
HSGT: Bay Port, Appleton North, Oshkosh North, Coleman post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday and among the teams in action was Bay Port, ranked No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11. The Pirates handled Notre Dame 24-3. Other scores:. Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0. Oshkosh North...
Menasha looking for improvement in rivalry game
MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.
Week 2 Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 1 was fun and now we head into Week 2 of the high school football season. Like last week, Week 2 kicks off Thursday so with that in mind, let's look at this week's key games:. THURSDAY. Notre Dame (0-1) at #1 Bay Port (1-0):...
Luxemburg-Casco not shy about going for a four-peat
LUXEMBURG (WLUK) -- For the third year in a row the Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team finds itself being the hunted after winning its third consecutive Division 2 state title last season. Used to winning, the Spartans are accustomed to being a team everyone wants to beat, but that's OK. It beats...
