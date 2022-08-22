MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.

MENASHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO