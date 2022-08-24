The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO