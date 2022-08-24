Read full article on original website
T.Ann
3d ago
My concern as a lifetime Rich City redsident is the shooting for any cause element. The knowledge of 80something total cops in our city is disconcerting. I want to be part of the solution, but I don't know what that is.
2 shootings in West Oakland leads to deaths of 3 men
Oakland police say that there were two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday night. In the second shooting, a driver was struck by gunfire, killing him and a bicyclist who was run over by his car.
3 men killed in Oakland shootings, collision
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two shootings and a related collision in Oakland on Friday evening left three men dead, including a bicyclist. The violence unfolded around 7:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong characterized them as two shootings. In the first incident, one...
Three people shot dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
3 found dead in Oakland after alleged shootings, vehicle collision; police looking for answers
According to OPD, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland after an alert on the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, was activated.
Reports of a shooting at Lake Merritt BART Station
Police activity shut down the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information.
