Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-based Carestream Health files for bankruptcy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Carestream Health, a Rochester-based x-ray and medical imaging company, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. According to Reuters, Carestream filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with an agreement in place to cut $470 million of the $1.1 billion worth of debt it owes. The company...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Rochester
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Martin Mucci, CEO of Paychex, announces retirement
Mucci joined Paychex as Senior Vice President in 2002 and moved up to the CEO of the company in 2010. He was named Chairman of the Board in 2021.
13 WHAM
Operation GO hosts event to showcase new skills learned by Rochester youth
Rochester, N.Y. — Operation GO concluded its summer 2022 youth employment program Saturday. Rochester youth ages 14 to 18 hosted an Operation GO Youth Entrepreneurship Expo to showcase the new skills they learned in sneaker creation, music production, clothing design, and social media branding programs. The free community event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmers continue to face problems head-on in New York
Growing a variety of fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, and even Christmas trees they're prone to the forces of mother nature as well.
13 WHAM
Project T.I.P.S. helps law enforcement rebuild trust with Rochester community
Rochester, N.Y. — Wrapping up the summer, Project T.I.P.S. held it's third gathering this year. Project T.I.P.S stands for Trust, Information, Programs, and Services and brings community and law enforcement members together to help rebuild trust among residents and encourage them to communicate with officers and other community organizations.
13 WHAM
Graduation ceremony for kids with special health care needs in Rochester
Brighton, N.Y. — Celebrating the start of a new chapter for many young children in the area. Daystar Kids hosted its annual "Rising Stars" graduation ceremony for 18 kids, who will be joining their peers in new schools across the community this year. The program is the only specialized...
13 WHAM
New center doubles enrollment for nursing students amid healthcare shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — There is a demand for more nurses and a new state of the art center is here to help meet that demand. A donation from the Sands family is going to make that possible on one area campus. Finger Lakes community college accepts 80 students into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Students in action
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
Adam Interviews: ‘Forged in Fire’ judge Doug Marcaida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doug Marcaida has become known by millions for his catch phrase, “This blade will KEAL!” By that he means Keep Everyone Alive. He says it regularly as a judge on the History Channel show, ‘Forged in Fire,’ in which contestants make bladed weapons. Marcaida was born and raised in the Philippines, […]
‘He knows the district’: New leadership in RCSD
The district announced Dr. Carmine Peluso as the new acting superintendent Wednesday evening.
Rochester Rundown: Racism denial, election results, new brewery in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019. The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company […]
13 WHAM
Scott Hesko's Blood Drive celebrates giving to those in need
Henrietta, N.Y. — For its fourth year, the American Red Cross teamed up with Scott Hesko for a blood drive to honor Scott's organ donor, Shawn McMullen. McMullen was a U.S. Army Scout, a wounded warrior, and a registered organ donor. Hetsko received McMullen’s heart when he suddenly died in 2015.
13 WHAM
Families turn to secondhand stores to save money on back to school
Rochester, N.Y. — The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. But those shopping at thrift stores are hoping to spend a lot less than that. Just like gas and groceries, school...
New standards released for concealed carry permit applicants, county clerks still have questions
There are still questions about what counties and municipalities must do to follow the updated requirements when handing out permits.
13 WHAM
Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
chronicle-express.com
Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'
PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
WHEC TV-10
Newly licensed local marijuana processor says people are excited to use topicals, and other forms of cannabis materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State keeps getting closer to the sale of adult use marijuana with the issuing Processor Licenses. News10NBC talked to a newly licensed processor to find out what this means for their growing business. These conditional licenses are not only good for renewal every two...
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
Comments / 0