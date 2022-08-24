ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester-based Carestream Health files for bankruptcy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Carestream Health, a Rochester-based x-ray and medical imaging company, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. According to Reuters, Carestream filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with an agreement in place to cut $470 million of the $1.1 billion worth of debt it owes. The company...
ROCHESTER, NY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Rochester

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Operation GO hosts event to showcase new skills learned by Rochester youth

Rochester, N.Y. — Operation GO concluded its summer 2022 youth employment program Saturday. Rochester youth ages 14 to 18 hosted an Operation GO Youth Entrepreneurship Expo to showcase the new skills they learned in sneaker creation, music production, clothing design, and social media branding programs. The free community event...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Westgate, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Project T.I.P.S. helps law enforcement rebuild trust with Rochester community

Rochester, N.Y. — Wrapping up the summer, Project T.I.P.S. held it's third gathering this year. Project T.I.P.S stands for Trust, Information, Programs, and Services and brings community and law enforcement members together to help rebuild trust among residents and encourage them to communicate with officers and other community organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Students in action

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews: ‘Forged in Fire’ judge Doug Marcaida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doug Marcaida has become known by millions for his catch phrase, “This blade will KEAL!” By that he means Keep Everyone Alive. He says it regularly as a judge on the History Channel show, ‘Forged in Fire,’ in which contestants make bladed weapons. Marcaida was born and raised in the Philippines, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019. The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company […]
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Scott Hesko's Blood Drive celebrates giving to those in need

Henrietta, N.Y. — For its fourth year, the American Red Cross teamed up with Scott Hesko for a blood drive to honor Scott's organ donor, Shawn McMullen. McMullen was a U.S. Army Scout, a wounded warrior, and a registered organ donor. Hetsko received McMullen’s heart when he suddenly died in 2015.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Families turn to secondhand stores to save money on back to school

Rochester, N.Y. — The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. But those shopping at thrift stores are hoping to spend a lot less than that. Just like gas and groceries, school...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice

Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
YATES COUNTY, NY

