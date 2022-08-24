Read full article on original website
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Gas prices still high but dropping slowly, Bakersfield average falls seven cents
Despite having some of the highest gas prices in the nation, California's average gas price is going down.
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
Cornerstone Bakery sells cookies to commemorate fallen KCSO K-9, Hannes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Employees at Cornerstone Bakery have been busy baking and decorating cookies to commemorate the fallen Kern County Sheriff deputy K-9 Hannes. K-9 Hannes began his watch with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on April 24, 2021, and died Thursday while responding to a shooting in...
aerotechnews.com
Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port
MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
City code enforcement talks about Bakersfield's abandoned buildings
Billy Owens, Bakersfield Code Enforcement supervisor talks about the state and status of the Manila Inn property on Union Avenue.
City of Bakersfield Job Fair August 26
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield will be holding a job fair on Friday, August 26th. The City says that candidates can learn more and apply for more than 200 positions throughout the city. The event will be at the Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park,...
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
CHP holding checkpoint in Fort Tejon area
The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office is planning a DUI and driver's license checkpoint for Saturday, according to a CHP news release. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday "somewhere within the unincorporated area of Kern County," according to the release.
Links for Life preparing for October 5K
Bakersfield, CA — Links for Life is getting Lace'n It Up for the 5K set on October 1st. The run will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you are interested in participating, you can register now by click here. The 5K Fun Run or 1 Mile Celebration walk...
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
4kids.com
15 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Bakersfield
Visit unique attractions, enjoy fun indoor or outdoor activities, plus more exciting things to do with kids in Bakersfield!. Nestled in the heart of central California, Bakersfield is popularly known as the Country Music Capital of the West Coast with its hometown country music singers Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Aside from being rich in oil production and agriculture, Bakersfield has also been gaining more popularity as a hub for family-friendly activities and attractions kids will enjoy. It is no stranger to entertaining everyone in the family with so many fun things to do with kids in Bakersfield!
