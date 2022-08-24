NEW YORK (AP) — Now comes the downside of the meme-stock craze for investors in Bed Bath & Beyond. The stock fell 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday following reports that a big-name investor with a cult-like following may sell his stake in the struggling retailer. It’s a sudden turnaround for a stock that had just quadrupled in a little more than two weeks, in part on hopes that the investment by Ryan Cohen could help Bed Bath & Beyond turn around its finances. Cohen’s notice of proposed sale came to U.S. regulators in a paper form submitted over email, and it said the RC Ventures investment firm may sell up to nearly 7.8 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, along with options related to the stock, beginning Tuesday. Cohen had built up his stake early this year into March. Beyond the quick reversal in after-hours trading, the notice also triggered howls across the internet, where growing masses of smaller-pocketed and amateur investors have banded together to push Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock “to the moon”

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO