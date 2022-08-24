ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Looks Like a Real Possibility for Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s Why.

Is the writing on the wall for Bed Bath & Beyond? After the home goods chain dismissed its chief executive and merchandising leader in the wake of a first-quarter flop, now the company has new troubles on the financial front after S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its credit rating to “CCC” from “B-“. The credit ratings firm gave the retailer a “negative” outlook, saying it could soon have serious problems with liquid assets. “We believe macro conditions are worsening and prospects for home goods sales continue to deteriorate. Other retailers have indicated a significant, rapid decline in discretionary purchases across retail,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop Corporation#Price Action#Jpmorgan Chase#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bath Beyond Inc Bbby#Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpm#The Wall Street Journal#Chewy Inc Chwy
Mashed

How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation

High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Cheddar News

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rocketed Higher Wednesday Morning

Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 260 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares dropped 40.5% to close at $11.03 after an amended 13D filing showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Newest meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond, tumbles after big day

NEW YORK (AP) — Now comes the downside of the meme-stock craze for investors in Bed Bath & Beyond. The stock fell 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday following reports that a big-name investor with a cult-like following may sell his stake in the struggling retailer. It’s a sudden turnaround for a stock that had just quadrupled in a little more than two weeks, in part on hopes that the investment by Ryan Cohen could help Bed Bath & Beyond turn around its finances. Cohen’s notice of proposed sale came to U.S. regulators in a paper form submitted over email, and it said the RC Ventures investment firm may sell up to nearly 7.8 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, along with options related to the stock, beginning Tuesday. Cohen had built up his stake early this year into March. Beyond the quick reversal in after-hours trading, the notice also triggered howls across the internet, where growing masses of smaller-pocketed and amateur investors have banded together to push Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock “to the moon”
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond shares spike as retailer reportedly secures financing deal

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond rallied Wednesday, jumping as much as 36%, following a report the domestic goods retailer has secured a lender to provide financing. Sources told The Wall Street Journal the company chose a lender following a marketing process conducted by JPMorgan Chase. The size and structure of the loan deal is not immediately clear. The retailer has been seeking about $375 million to help pay down existing debt and strengthen its liquidity, according to the Journal.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy