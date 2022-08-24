Read full article on original website
Police arrest Signal Hill boy in shooting of girl, 16, last month in West Long Beach
The boy, whose name was not released because he is underage, is accused of wounding the teen girl following an argument in West Long Beach that police said they believed to be gang-related. The post Police arrest Signal Hill boy in shooting of girl, 16, last month in West Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
NBC Los Angeles
Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County
One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
L.A. Weekly
Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]
48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
L.A. Weekly
John Martinez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Beach Boulevard [Huntington Beach, CA]
42-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Ellis Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., just south of Ellis Avenue on August 22nd. Investigators say a northbound black 2008 Toyota Camry struck Martinez as he was crossing Beach Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. Paramedics arrived and...
SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, One Hurt in Downtown LA Shooting Near Movie Set
One man was killed and another person was hurt in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, after a shooting that took place near a movie set. Detectives are now investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, with police seen inside and outside the Bay Street warehouse where the shooting took place.
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
NBC Los Angeles
Resident Confronts People Gathered for Anaheim Street Takeover
Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. One man was so upset he brought out what appeared to be a machete and exchanged words with people gathered for the takeover in an Anaheim neighborhood.
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County
VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
msn.com
‘Right on the Edge': Helicopter Crew Saves Man and Dog on Verge of 300-Foot Drop
Bubba can wag his tail now, but a summer hike just a few weeks ago almost ended in disaster. Bubba and owner Dave Sentonil found themselves on the edge of a 300-foot drop down into a canyon Aug. 8 after Bubba scampered away during a walk on Mt. Wilson. The dog slid about 80 feet down an embankment on a trail in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
