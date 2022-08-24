ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns

The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County

One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]

48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
LONG BEACH, CA
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed, One Hurt in Downtown LA Shooting Near Movie Set

One man was killed and another person was hurt in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, after a shooting that took place near a movie set. Detectives are now investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, with police seen inside and outside the Bay Street warehouse where the shooting took place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Resident Confronts People Gathered for Anaheim Street Takeover

Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. One man was so upset he brought out what appeared to be a machete and exchanged words with people gathered for the takeover in an Anaheim neighborhood.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County

VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

