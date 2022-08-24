ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nativenewsonline.net

Federal report: Zinke violated ‘duty of candor’

The Interior Department’s inspector general found that Zinke misrepresented his communications with lobbyists and others leading up to a decision on a tribal gaming compact in Connecticut. This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press and is used with permission. A federal ethics probe has concluded that former...
MONTANA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Band’s Tribal College Becomes University

HAYWARD, Wisc.— After 40 years, a northern Wisconsin tribal community college has a new name, expanded mission and two newly accredited master’s degree programs offered by the school. The former Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, a public land grant community college, made the transition recently to become Lac...
COLLEGES
nativenewsonline.net

President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan and Indigenous Students

President Biden announced this week that the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 each for millions of borrowers who have federal student loans. That’s welcome news for many Native Americans saddled with student loan debt — a reality despite the widely believed misconception that all Indigenous students can earn a post-secondary degree for free.
COLLEGES
nativenewsonline.net

Utah Sues Biden Over Move to Restore Bears Ear, Grand Staircase-Escalante

On Wednesday, the state of Utah and several of its officials, including Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, sued the Biden administration in federal court over the president’s executive action last year to restore two national monuments that were formerly reduced by President Donald Trump. The...
UTAH STATE

