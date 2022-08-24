ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

What a Difference a (Primary) Day Makes

Nothing makes a political observer miss equal views on vote-by-mail like watching election returns. This Tuesday looked like it might be a good day for Democrats running for nonpartisan School Board seats. In the morning, that is. But everything would change as a flood of Republican voters who didn’t feel moved to vote early or to send ballots in through the post office hit precinct locations in every part of the county.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Phoenix

School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Sahib Shrine Event Center
Mysuncoast.com

Venice City Council ballot finalized

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced. Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits. A term on City Council is for...
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

