Many different Atari consoles have been created to date, including an unreleased console. This was known as the Atari Cosmos, and its creation began in 1978 and ended in 1981, with the idea being thrown out (via Atari HQ). The console had been slated for release at the time, but the exact date wasn't set. The Atari Cosmos' main feature was that it included holographic images from its screen, as explained on Atari HQ. However, these were pretty primitive to what you may imagine a holograph to be. There were also only one or two holograms included per game, while the rest of the game was played out in 2D on the LED screen.

