MotorAuthority

Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News

A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
SlashGear

What Fans Should Know About Han's RX-7 From 'Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift'

There are some things about Han Lue's Mazda RX-7 in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" that are probably more jaw-dropping than its already striking aesthetics. Aside from Dom Toretto's first racing ace, Han's iconic ride is easily among the most impactful RX-7 appearances in the long-running franchise. Debuting in 1991, the RX-7 FD was not only the last generation of Mazda's legendary lineup, but it was also its best iteration (via Mazda). Actor Sung Kang's character Han showcased just that, albeit in an even bigger spotlight, by capturing its captivating performance and showing car-worthy looks on the silver screen.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SlashGear

Here's What The Ultra-Rare Atari Cosmos Is Worth Today

Many different Atari consoles have been created to date, including an unreleased console. This was known as the Atari Cosmos, and its creation began in 1978 and ended in 1981, with the idea being thrown out (via Atari HQ). The console had been slated for release at the time, but the exact date wasn't set. The Atari Cosmos' main feature was that it included holographic images from its screen, as explained on Atari HQ. However, these were pretty primitive to what you may imagine a holograph to be. There were also only one or two holograms included per game, while the rest of the game was played out in 2D on the LED screen.
SlashGear

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB

Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.
SlashGear

Why A Subaru WRX Was Cut Out Of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Few compact cars have the same World Rally Championship pedigree as the Subaru WRX. The first- to fourth-generation models were Impreza-based rallying machines with turbo Boxer engines, all-wheel-drive, and stiff suspension. Subaru made the WRX a standalone brand in 2015, and the second-gen 2022 WRX is the latest iteration of the brand's iconic World Rally eXperimental vehicle.
SlashGear

Fitbit's Fall Lineup Includes New Inspire, Versa, And Sense Models

Fitbit has lifted the covers from its fresh set of wearable devices. First in line is the mid-tier Versa 4 smartwatch, which looks almost identical to the new Sense 2, and brings back the physical side button. The Versa 4 introduces a new trick called Sleep Profile that relies on 10 sleep metrics to provide a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 40 exercise modes, which now include new options like CrossFit, dance, and HIIT.
SlashGear

The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird

For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
Motor1.com

Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard

The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
SlashGear

