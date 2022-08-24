Read full article on original website
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
Why The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got A Major Price Increase
There's been a significant increase in price for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and it's entirely possible you won't be pleased with the reason why.
What's A Line From A Movie Or TV Show That Emotionally Destroyed You?
We want to know a quote that absolutely wrecked you.
YouTube TV's Rumored Mosaic Mode May Put You Into Sensory Overload
YouTube on smart TVs is about to get some useful new features, at least according to insiders who claim that Google gave them details about the plan.
Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes
A new leak claims Sonos is working on three new speakers, one of which has been described as a wireless model sporting some unique design choices.
What Fans Should Know About Han's RX-7 From 'Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift'
There are some things about Han Lue's Mazda RX-7 in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" that are probably more jaw-dropping than its already striking aesthetics. Aside from Dom Toretto's first racing ace, Han's iconic ride is easily among the most impactful RX-7 appearances in the long-running franchise. Debuting in 1991, the RX-7 FD was not only the last generation of Mazda's legendary lineup, but it was also its best iteration (via Mazda). Actor Sung Kang's character Han showcased just that, albeit in an even bigger spotlight, by capturing its captivating performance and showing car-worthy looks on the silver screen.
8 Best Uses For Old Flat-Screen TVs
Send one less electronic to the landfill. These are the best, most creative ways to repurpose an old flat-screen TV.
Here's What The Ultra-Rare Atari Cosmos Is Worth Today
Many different Atari consoles have been created to date, including an unreleased console. This was known as the Atari Cosmos, and its creation began in 1978 and ended in 1981, with the idea being thrown out (via Atari HQ). The console had been slated for release at the time, but the exact date wasn't set. The Atari Cosmos' main feature was that it included holographic images from its screen, as explained on Atari HQ. However, these were pretty primitive to what you may imagine a holograph to be. There were also only one or two holograms included per game, while the rest of the game was played out in 2D on the LED screen.
Corsair's 45-Inch Gaming Display Literally Bends Its OLED Before Your Eyes
We've seen plenty of flat monitors and curved gaming monitors, but Corsair's latest is one that's capable of transforming between the two styles.
How To Set Up Dolby Atmos Surround Sound On Xbox Series X
The latest-generation Xbox consoles support Dolby Atmos, and there's a good chance your headset is compatible. Here's how to turn the audio format on.
Peloton Just Made A Major Strategy Change With The Help Of Amazon
Peloton has embraced Amazon, making it easier for at-home fitness enthusiasts to buy its bike and a number of other products, including clothing.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB
Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.
The Satisfying Machines Involved In Building Cars
Auto assembly is a process rich in history and intrigue. These are the satisfying machines involved in building cars.
The Reason Why Apple Never Made The iPhone 9
The Apple iPhone celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2017 with the release of the iPhone X. Years later, we're still wondering what happened to the iPhone 9.
The 10 Best Features On The 2022 Volvo XC40
Volvo's smallest SUV combines affordability, strong style, and a well-equipped cabin. The XC40 earns its spot in the subcompact luxury crossover rankings.
Why A Subaru WRX Was Cut Out Of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Few compact cars have the same World Rally Championship pedigree as the Subaru WRX. The first- to fourth-generation models were Impreza-based rallying machines with turbo Boxer engines, all-wheel-drive, and stiff suspension. Subaru made the WRX a standalone brand in 2015, and the second-gen 2022 WRX is the latest iteration of the brand's iconic World Rally eXperimental vehicle.
Fitbit's Fall Lineup Includes New Inspire, Versa, And Sense Models
Fitbit has lifted the covers from its fresh set of wearable devices. First in line is the mid-tier Versa 4 smartwatch, which looks almost identical to the new Sense 2, and brings back the physical side button. The Versa 4 introduces a new trick called Sleep Profile that relies on 10 sleep metrics to provide a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 40 exercise modes, which now include new options like CrossFit, dance, and HIIT.
The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird
For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
