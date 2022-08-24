Rush Bowls to Bring Their Customizable Creations to Three More Colorado Locations

The three incoming Rush Bowls stores will open at 11010 Cross Peak View, Ste. 130, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921 ; 1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202 ; and 3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205 .

The RiNo District location (Larimer St.) will be owned and operated by franchisee Sheila Riley . Information about the store’s opening date and a full interview with Riley is forthcoming. While it’s currently unclear as to who owns the other two locations and when they will debut, franchisee input regarding both is also on its way.

Founder Andrew Pudalov launched Rush Bowls in 2004 in Boulder, Colorado, leaving behind the fast-paced, high-intensity lifestyle of the New York financial scene. His dream was to open a “healthy, fast-dining restaurant that filled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes.”

Rush Bowls uses fresh fruit, nutritious toppings like granola and honey, and essential vitamins to whip together their creations. Customers can choose from a wide array of add-ons ranging from peanut butter to soy protein. What’s more, Rush Bowls even has a Bow Wow Bowl — a combination of banana, peanut butter, milk, froyo, and milk bone made specifically for hungry pups.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .