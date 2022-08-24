ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rush Bowls to Bring Their Customizable Creations to Three More Colorado Locations

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Y6pM_0hSksrET00

The three incoming Rush Bowls stores will open at 11010 Cross Peak View, Ste. 130, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921 ; 1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202 ; and 3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205 .

The RiNo District location (Larimer St.) will be owned and operated by franchisee Sheila Riley . Information about the store’s opening date and a full interview with Riley is forthcoming. While it’s currently unclear as to who owns the other two locations and when they will debut, franchisee input regarding both is also on its way.

Founder Andrew Pudalov launched Rush Bowls in 2004 in Boulder, Colorado, leaving behind the fast-paced, high-intensity lifestyle of the New York financial scene. His dream was to open a “healthy, fast-dining restaurant that filled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes.”

Rush Bowls uses fresh fruit, nutritious toppings like granola and honey, and essential vitamins to whip together their creations. Customers can choose from a wide array of add-ons ranging from peanut butter to soy protein. What’s more, Rush Bowls even has a Bow Wow Bowl — a combination of banana, peanut butter, milk, froyo, and milk bone made specifically for hungry pups.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosprings.com

Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs

The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
secretdenver.com

10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before

Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Vitamin#Ons#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
David Heitz

Keep cannabis away from Colorado canines

Even in Denver, Scoobies and doobies don’t mix. Denver is known as the Mile-High City for reasons other than just its altitude. Many consider Denver the marijuana capitol of the United States. Colorado became the first state to legalize the plant for recreational use.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You could say it was love at first... scrape. As unromantic as that sounds, Greg and Brandi Glenn found their match on the sand castle circuit. And, as they say, "the rest is history." 30 years into making a career of digging themselves out of a hard spot, the husband and The post Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs mom struggling to find child care amid Pikes Peak College closing child care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College's Rampart campus in north Colorado Springs has closed its child development center, leaving a dozen students searching for child care services. Pikes Peak's Centennial campus in southwest Colorado Springs is now taking on caring for more children; however, it's currently at capacity and is a sizable drive for parents on the north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
343
Followers
173
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy