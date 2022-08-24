Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Investment advisory firm Albourne to relocate Norwalk offices to Stamford
STAMFORD — Investment advisory firm Albourne announced this week that it would move its Connecticut offices from Norwalk to Stamford. After 10 years in Norwalk’s Rowayton section, the firm has decided to relocate to the Harbor Point complex in Stamford’s South End, where it has leased 7,345 square feet in the six-story building at 100 Washington Blvd. The firm plans to take occupancy on Jan. 1 of its new offices, where about 50 employees will be based.
amateurgolf.com
Rick Dowling repeats at Connecticut Mid-Amateur
With four holes remaining in the 35th Connecticut Mid-Amateur at the Country Club of New Canaan, Rick Dowling and Cody Paladino were in a dead heat. Dowling had held a narrow lead all day long over Paladino but with a birdie on the par-5 11th the two-time reigning Dick Tettelbach Player of the Year finally tracked down Dowling. The two remained tied at 6-under until the par-4 15th.
greenwichsentinel.com
Asado a main event at the Greenwich Polo Club
It is a given that the main attraction of the Greenwich Polo Club is its extensive roster of talented world-class players and horses, who, every summer, amaze the thousands of spectators at this famous New York metropolitan-area venue with their skills, strength and aptitude; however, the post-match asado has also evolved into a centerstage event there in recent years, and with good reason.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
Register Citizen
Despite heat waves, Greenwich beach and park attendance can’t crack 2021 record numbers
GREENWICH — Greenwich parks, pools and beaches saw plenty of activity this summer — although not quite enough to crack last year’s record numbers. Now, the town parks and recreation department is working out new plans to retain and hire lifeguards to staff them. A chronic shortage...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others
There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
On Fairfield’s suffocating exclusivity
I grew up in Fairfield. It was idyllic. When I visit now, it is unrecognizable. The air of exclusivity is suffocating.
milfordmirror.com
Downtown Wine Trail returns to Milford for 13th year
MILFORD — The 13th Annual Downtown Wine Trail is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Milford. “The wine trail is a perfect way to say farewell to summer with a foodie-friendly stroll through downtown, all while benefiting Milford United Way,” said Makayla Silva, Downtown Milford Business Association executive director.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
wiltonbulletin.com
Jeff Jacobs: How Ohio State-bound Miles Walker became one of CT’s best high school football players
GREENWICH — Miles Walker dropped from 285 to 235 pounds and later bounced back to 285 pounds. His Brunswick School coach Wayne McGillicuddy jokes he was one of the few people in America who lost weight during months of COVID inactivity. Walker plays in Greenwich. Walker will play for...
NBC Connecticut
Cross Sound Ferry Passenger Captures Waterspout on Video in Long Island Sound
Scattered storms in the area Tuesday afternoon produced a waterspout in Long Island Sound. The waterspout was captured on video between New London and Orient Point, New York around 1:20 p.m. by a passenger on the Cross Sound Ferry. A waterspout is most simply explained as a tornado over water...
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
heystamford.com
Celebrate the Stamford Harbor at Soundwaters HarborFest 22
SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Looking at the bigger picture of access to care
I have been working in health care for 30 years. One year ago, I began what I now realize is a real-time experiment in how care delivery can be improved, and how an urban center like Bridgeport is an ideal place for this transformative work. I returned to Connecticut’s largest...
