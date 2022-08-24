Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
Habitat For Humanity Holds Ceremony For Waco Woman Owning First Home
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The hunt for affordable housing is hard with many of us feeling the burden of inflation. It can take months to find a decent place to live, but one Waco woman just beat the challenge. “For over four years Jessica Dugan has been living in a shelter a part of […]
Temple, Texas Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, good news!. The Temple Animal Shelter is offering free animal adoptions at the Clear the Shelter event this Saturday, August 27 from noon until 4 pm in Temple, Texas. Clear the Shelter Event. Clear the Shelter is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell County animal shelter to hold free pet adoption event
Animal shelters in Central Texas are still overcrowded. On Saturday, Temple Animal Services is holding a free pet adoption event.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Free pet adoptions at ‘Clear the Shelter’ event
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Is anybody in the Temple area looking for a new furry friend?. The Temple Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions at its “Clear the Shelter” event this Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m. The Shelter is located at 620 Mama Dog Circle....
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
‘Why am I being charged for it?:’ Gatesville residents find more hidden costs with expensive bills
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The search continues for Gatesville residents on why they’re paying upwards of over $1,000 on their electric bills. Now they’re finding even more costs. Last week, we brought you the story of residents finding a $200 Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) delivery charge on...
KWTX
Waco community mourns loss of beloved creator and entrepreneur
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community is mourning the loss of Jonathan Martin, a teacher, a creator, and a role model. ”I wonder if he knew how many people looked to him as a role model and to the Martin family as an oasis of kindness, hospitality, laughter, love, and a source of support and advice,” Fiona Bond, of Creative Waco, said.
'I want to have a sound process': Belton ISD superintendent weighs in on controversial, viral banned book display
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith weighed in on the controversial banned book display that's causing a stir at one of its schools, saying he is not in favor or banning books "arbitrarily," nor is he interested in having "obscene material" easily accessible to students. "I am...
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
fox44news.com
City of Harker Heights hosting Back-to-School Bash
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is kicking off the new school year with its Back to School Bash!. The City says this is a family-friendly event which will take place this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs says the event is free, fun, and open to the public. It will include inflatables, the Pop-up Recreation Activity Trailer, Archery Attack, and more.
Comments / 0