Charlie Crist won a lopsided Democratic primary Tuesday over Nikki Fried. According to the Florida Division of Elections website, Crist earned 60% of the primary vote to Fried’s 35%. Two other candidates got less than 3% each. That sets up a November general election where he will have to bring the party together to have any chance to defeat Governor Ron DeSantis.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO