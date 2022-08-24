ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMNF

MidPoint: Florida’s 2022 primary election recap

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer and Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley joined Shelley for a Primary Election day recap. Who won, who lost, who is in a recount, and where were all the registered voters? Listen to the episode here. Voter turnout was less...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WMNF

Charlie Crist will face Ron DeSantis in the showdown for Florida governor

Charlie Crist won a lopsided Democratic primary Tuesday over Nikki Fried. According to the Florida Division of Elections website, Crist earned 60% of the primary vote to Fried’s 35%. Two other candidates got less than 3% each. That sets up a November general election where he will have to bring the party together to have any chance to defeat Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE

