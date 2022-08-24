Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low among kids as schools return to session
SAN DIEGO — With the fall semester here, public health officials say vaccination rates for children remain low. It’s all in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases down and keep kids safe. "We want our schools to be safe places for our kids to go back and learn...
San Diego woman with rare disease receives first breakthrough treatment at UC San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A local nursing school graduate is one of the first in the country to be treated with a new medication used to fight a rare, incurable protein disorder. In July, University of California San Diego Health was the first to offer the therapy used to treat a Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which is often fatal.
KPBS
San Diego Unified superintendent prepared for a school year of 'belonging and equity'
Students in the San Diego Unified District go back to school Monday. The fall semester marks the beginning of the first full year as superintendent for Lamont Jackson, Ph.D. In an interview with KPBS, Jackson spoke about his plans for California’s second-largest school district. “This year will be about...
Half day for Rancho Bernardo students due to A/C problems in classrooms
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Students in Rancho Bernardo will be getting out of school early Friday because of ongoing A/C problems. Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School have been dealing with no A/C this week during this stretch of hot and humid weather. It’s been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
kusi.com
“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board. This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States. Senator and...
Six members of one family died from a rare condition. UCSD is first in the nation to offer others hope
Numbness and tingling in her feet, heart palpitations, dizzy spells and wrist pain that felt like carpal tunnel syndrome pushed Nancy Kim to confirm that she has the same rare genetic condition that has devastated her family, forcing her father to receive a heart transplant and killing six of her family members.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego awarded $12M to build houses for homeless
The City of San Diego was awarded nearly $12 million from the state's Project Homekey program as the city works to combat chronic homelessness, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
kusi.com
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of San Diego vs Scripps Health lawsuit moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is moving forward with a lawsuit against Scripps Health, alleging a mentally ill, elderly patient was illegally discharged for financial reasons. CBS 8 has been investigating several reports of alleged patient dumping by local hospitals. The patient, identified in court records...
Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms
SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
Chula Vista mother of three in need of kidney transplant
A single mother in Chula Vista is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. ABC 10News spoke with her about her fight to survive for her three kids.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor, San Diego Bishop McElroy named Cardinal
SAN DIEGO — Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, formally expanding those now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he has said he'd consider if the need arises. Of the...
chulavistatoday.com
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 2