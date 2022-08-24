ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Elizabeth Lyons
kusi.com

Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
CBS 8

City of San Diego vs Scripps Health lawsuit moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is moving forward with a lawsuit against Scripps Health, alleging a mentally ill, elderly patient was illegally discharged for financial reasons. CBS 8 has been investigating several reports of alleged patient dumping by local hospitals. The patient, identified in court records...
CBS 8

Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms

SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
CBS 8

More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
