North Versailles, PA

fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Cracker Barrel location to gain liquor license

CRANBERRY — The Cracker Barrel in Cranberry will be one of the first in the state to serve alcohol. At a Cranberry Township meeting on Thursday night, attorney Ken McDermott of the Saxton & Stump law firm explained details of the restaurant’s request for a liquor license transfer. The liquor license that the restaurant requested is currently held by a restaurant in Sarver.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
North Versailles, PA
sanatogapost.com

PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access

PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington church damaged by tornado in 2020 to reopen

Parishioners of a New Kensington church damaged by a tornado more than two years ago are slated to return to it for worship in November. The Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, announced Friday that he will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa at 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass of reopening and welcome parishioners back to their church.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck

PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11

St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at McKeesport home

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Senior citizens forced from apartments due to early morning fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has forced senior citizens from their homes in Squirrel Hill. The fire happened at the Fifth Avenue Condominiums. It started around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. At the last check, no one was taken to the hospital and the Red Cross is helping everyone who was affected by the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28

It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...

