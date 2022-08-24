Read full article on original website
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Cracker Barrel location to gain liquor license
CRANBERRY — The Cracker Barrel in Cranberry will be one of the first in the state to serve alcohol. At a Cranberry Township meeting on Thursday night, attorney Ken McDermott of the Saxton & Stump law firm explained details of the restaurant’s request for a liquor license transfer. The liquor license that the restaurant requested is currently held by a restaurant in Sarver.
sanatogapost.com
PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access
PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington church damaged by tornado in 2020 to reopen
Parishioners of a New Kensington church damaged by a tornado more than two years ago are slated to return to it for worship in November. The Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, announced Friday that he will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa at 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass of reopening and welcome parishioners back to their church.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com
Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck
PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
The Vault closes on Carson in former Beehive space
PITTSBURGH — A craft beer venture that sought to replace a South Side landmark with a serve-your-own brew setup that was likely a first in the region is no longer in business. The Vault Taproom announced on its website that it is now “permanently closed,” providing no further details...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Route 30 reopens near Idlewild after crash closed it for nearly 90 minutes
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 near Idlewild & SoakZone on Saturday afternoon in Ligonier Township. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed for nearly 90 minutes and were reopened just after 3 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911. Officials...
PA Garbage Truck Driver Dies After 2 Garbage Trucks Collide Sending 1 Into Building: Reports
A garbage truck driver has died after a collision with another garbage truck sent his truck into a building in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township, in Butler County, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, reports WPXI.
Multiple business windows in Shadyside shattered, owners hope surveillance video leads to arrest
PITTSBURGH — A handful of business owners in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood woke up and found out that the windows of their front doors had been shattered. They’re hoping surveillance video and awareness leads to an arrest. “It was just glass everywhere,” said Picket Fence owner Maureen Staley....
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at McKeesport home
Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
Senior citizens forced from apartments due to early morning fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has forced senior citizens from their homes in Squirrel Hill. The fire happened at the Fifth Avenue Condominiums. It started around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. At the last check, no one was taken to the hospital and the Red Cross is helping everyone who was affected by the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28
It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...
