WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NIOBRARA COUNTY. WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe. limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed...
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT. FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES... At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of. Rochelle, or 23 miles southeast of Wright, moving southeast at 15.
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deer Lodge,. southeastern Granite, northwestern Silver Bow and south central. Powell Counties through 830 PM MDT... At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Philipsburg...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Wyoming, including the following. county, Park and the City of Cody. * WHEN...Until...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Bremner: Glacier County is ‘debt-free’
The Aug. 18 meeting of the Glacier County Commissioners opened on a bright note with Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner announcing, “The July cash report says we are debt free. I want to celebrate with a picnic, but I guess we’ll do that later in Browning and Cut Bank.”
First day of school for Great Falls Public Schools
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents around the Treasure State sent their kids off to school this morning, which can bring mixed feelings for both kids and parents. While kids can feel excitement and anticipation, parents might shed a few tears. But in Great Falls, educators and kids are excited for...
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
