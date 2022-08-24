Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City Police, Fire officials respond to suspected arson fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police and Fire departments are investigating a suspected arson case after a man reportedly set his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. At 11:08 a.m., dispatch got a call from a woman reporting someone in a...
Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for help after a 25-year old man was shot outside a home early Saturday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Body-camera video captures man’s fatal fight with Salt Lake City police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Body-camera video released Friday by Salt Lake City police shows a man wearing only socks and underwear being chased and then tackled by officers during the final moments of his life. Nykon Brandon, 35, died Aug. 14 following an...
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
Gephardt Daily
Police investigate alleged kidnapping attempt outside North Ogden church
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police are investigating an alleged Thursday kidnapping attempt involving a nine-year-old child. According to a police press statement released Friday “the Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding a Kidnapping Attempt at an LDS Church located at 626 E 2600 North.”
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
The Justice Files: Police Chief said man in Rachael Runyan murder worth investigating
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A possible suspect in the murder of Rachael Runyan will be thoroughly investigated. That’s what Sunset’s Police Chief Brett Jamison told a gathering of people honoring Rachael.August 26 marks 40-years since the three-year old was abducted near an elementary school in Sunset.A month later, her body was found in the mountains […]
West Valley City Police reveal body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) has released the body camera footage from the officer-involved critical incident that occurred within the community on August 7. WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku says that the footage was gathered from the body camera worn by the only WVCPD officer on […]
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
kjzz.com
Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
Kick to the shin helps girl escape North Ogden kidnapping attempt
A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
