ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Ogden, UT
Accidents
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate alleged kidnapping attempt outside North Ogden church

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police are investigating an alleged Thursday kidnapping attempt involving a nine-year-old child. According to a police press statement released Friday “the Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding a Kidnapping Attempt at an LDS Church located at 626 E 2600 North.”
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#Gephardt Daily#The Ogden Fire Department#Ocfd
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy