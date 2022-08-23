Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
KIMA TV
Fatal crash sends pickup truck into canal
YAKIMA -- A fatal crash has occurred around 6am this morning on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, just south of Union Gap. Officials say 2 women in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pickup truck slammed into them, causing the truck to spin out into the canal.
75-Year-Old Steven King Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chelan County (Chelan County, WA)
The Troopers stated that A Richland man attempted an illegal U-turn on State Route in Chelan County. The driver of Can-Am Spyder, 79-year-old Steven King crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading southbound on State Route 97 at MP 238. Troopers declared King dead at the scene. He was...
kpq.com
Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires
Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
Woman overtaken by Yakima River, found deceased
WAPATO, Wash. — A woman who was swept away by the Yakima River Wednesday, Aug. 24, has been found deceased. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Wapato area of the Yakima River shortly after 3 p.m. A man reported his sister had been overtaken by the river and was in distress.
Yakima Herald Republic
Repairs planned for Yakima airport tower after fatal car crash
Three months after it was damaged in a fatal traffic crash, officials announced the Yakima Air Terminal air traffic control tower will be repaired thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The Federal Aviation Administration, Air Traffic Organization and FAA Technical Operations appropriated $267,000 in emergency Operational Sustainment...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
KEPR
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
nbcrightnow.com
Update: Woman killed by semi in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- It has now been a week since a semi-truck hit a woman in a truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg. The 65 year old California woman was airlifted to Seattle, where she later died of her injuries. The Ellensburg Police Department is waiting on the Washington State Patrol's...
kpq.com
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
nbcrightnow.com
Grant will help Mabton light classrooms
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.8 million in grants to several school districts across the state to make energy efficiency improvements. The grants were offered through the state's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings Program with the goal of funding projects that will benefit communities through...
nbcrightnow.com
semi vs pedestrian incident in Ellensburg still under investigation
The investigation into a semi vs. pedestrian incident in Ellensburg last week is ongoing. Police are awaiting the WSP's crash reconstruction.
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
