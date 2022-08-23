ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions

YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road

Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float

HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
CLE ELUM, WA
KIMA TV

Fatal crash sends pickup truck into canal

YAKIMA -- A fatal crash has occurred around 6am this morning on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, just south of Union Gap. Officials say 2 women in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pickup truck slammed into them, causing the truck to spin out into the canal.
UNION GAP, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellensburg, WA
Traffic
City
Cle Elum, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
kpq.com

Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires

Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue

It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90 Maintenance
Yakima Herald Republic

Repairs planned for Yakima airport tower after fatal car crash

Three months after it was damaged in a fatal traffic crash, officials announced the Yakima Air Terminal air traffic control tower will be repaired thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The Federal Aviation Administration, Air Traffic Organization and FAA Technical Operations appropriated $267,000 in emergency Operational Sustainment...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KEPR

Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: Woman killed by semi in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- It has now been a week since a semi-truck hit a woman in a truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg. The 65 year old California woman was airlifted to Seattle, where she later died of her injuries. The Ellensburg Police Department is waiting on the Washington State Patrol's...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas

The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant will help Mabton light classrooms

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.8 million in grants to several school districts across the state to make energy efficiency improvements. The grants were offered through the state's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings Program with the goal of funding projects that will benefit communities through...
MABTON, WA
kpq.com

Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County

A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy