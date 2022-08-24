ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 4 Wide Receivers to Target, 3 Wideouts to Avoid

With so many great wide receiver options in fantasy football — especially for PPR leagues — you’ll want to tend to those top-flight running backs at the top of your draft. However, depending on the receiver and the anticipated volume, the points from receptions (half-point and full PPR leagues) can substantially make up that gap.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game

With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today

Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA

