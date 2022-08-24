Read full article on original website
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
New Twitter Whistleblower’s Claims That Company Cares More About User Growth Than Removing Bots Could Help Elon Musk
Twitter’s former head of security claimed in a whistleblower complaint that the social media platform had major security deficiencies and that it prioritized user growth over combatting spam, The Washington Post and CNN report. Peiter Zatko — the former security chief who was previously a successful hacker known as...
Zuckerberg Criticizes Twitter Over Hunter Biden's Laptop on Joe Rogan Pod
Zuckerberg said, 'What Twitter did is they said you can't share this at all,' in explaining its reaction to the New York Post's story about the laptop in 2020.
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
Vox
Twitter’s whistleblower problem is way bigger than Elon Musk’s bot complaints
When Peiter Zatko, the famous hacker best known as Mudge, got the job heading up Twitter’s security in November 2020, internet archivist Jason Scott tweeted, “you have my full support to walk away after setting the place on fire.”. Zatko may have done just that, if not quite...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Complex
FBI Responds to Mark Zuckerberg’s Claims on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’
Following Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week, the FBI has issued a statement in response to comments he made. The federal law enforcement agency shared a statement on Friday to clarify Zuckerberg’s suggestion the FBI, which he called a “legitimate institution,” warned him about the spread of potentially dangerous misinformation. "The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” reads the statement, per NBC News. The FBI added that it often provides “foreign threat indicators” to private companies, but it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”
Elon Musk Accidentally Revealed His Personal Address on Twitter
Although Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk frequently interacts with his almost 104 million Twitter followers, his time and attention continue to be in high demand from his fans, followers, and colleagues. So it should be safe to assume that a billionaire CEO like Musk is on top of his...
bloomberglaw.com
Tesla Law Department Exits Leave Musk With Thinned Legal Bench
Turnstile continues in legal as general counsel search stalls. In-house ranks, hit by legal exits, getting some new recruits. ‘s parting with another law department leader leaves Elon Musk, its co-founder and top executive, with a thinned legal bench as he faces legal challenges. At least a dozen company lawyers...
Elon Musk deploys team of lawyers to scrub damaging Tesla self-driving video from internet
Elon Musk wants a damaging video viewed 1 million times taken down to protect the reputation of his Full Self-Driving feature. Elon Musk dispatched his Tesla lawyers to silence a critic of the company’s Full Self-Driving technology for “misrepresenting” a driver assistance system he believes can mint it billions of dollars in profits.
A Suspicious Buy Of Manchester United Options Occurred Right Before Elon Musk's Tweet
Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is undoubtedly aware of his influence on the stock and crypto markets. Afterall, the richest person in the world caused shares of Tesla to surge almost 13% on Aug. 7, 2018, when he wrote the infamous tweet “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” which a U.S. district judge ruled in May was false and reckless.
Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’
Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor. Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphicImage created with copyright free images by Zack Love.
Elon Musk Lives In A $45,000 House: "It's very small"
Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $279.3 billion at age 50. Elon runs four companies. These are Tesla and SpaceX, plus two small start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
biztoc.com
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk attacked Bill Gates because he had a short position of $500 million against Tesla. Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla," Musk wrote to Gates.
bloomberglaw.com
Twitter Lawyers Depart as Court Battle Over Musk Deal Looms (1)
Twitter Inc. has watched at least a half-dozen lawyers head for the door in the last two months as the social media company prepares for a courtroom showdown with billionaire Elon Musk. The departing lawyers handled duties in legal, human resources, and public policy. They include Lara Quint, Twitter’s former...
Twitter staff exodus accelerates amid Musk battle, whistleblower complaint
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is facing more employee departures, company executives told staff on Wednesday, as leaders sought to address multiple challenges, including whistleblower allegations and a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
geekwire.com
Twitter subpoenas Seattle-area tech company Halo Privacy, seeking new info in Elon Musk dispute
Lawyers for Twitter issued a subpoena this week to Halo Privacy Inc. of Lynnwood, Wash., seeking documents and information in the social media company’s lawsuit against Elon Musk over his attempt to end their $44 billion acquisition agreement. The subpoena and related exhibits, obtained by GeekWire from public filings...
Musk vs. Twitter: Judge orders both sides to turn over more documents
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform.Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk's attorneys more data regarding the company's estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. The judge also rejected Musk's attempts to shield details about analyses he used in his attempt to terminate the deal.That work was done by data scientists who examined live-feed information from Twitter about public...
E! News
Comments / 0