Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Complex

FBI Responds to Mark Zuckerberg’s Claims on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Following Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week, the FBI has issued a statement in response to comments he made. The federal law enforcement agency shared a statement on Friday to clarify Zuckerberg’s suggestion the FBI, which he called a “legitimate institution,” warned him about the spread of potentially dangerous misinformation. "The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” reads the statement, per NBC News. The FBI added that it often provides “foreign threat indicators” to private companies, but it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”
Tesla Law Department Exits Leave Musk With Thinned Legal Bench

Turnstile continues in legal as general counsel search stalls. In-house ranks, hit by legal exits, getting some new recruits. ‘s parting with another law department leader leaves Elon Musk, its co-founder and top executive, with a thinned legal bench as he faces legal challenges. At least a dozen company lawyers...
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk attacked Bill Gates because he had a short position of $500 million against Tesla. Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla," Musk wrote to Gates.
Twitter Lawyers Depart as Court Battle Over Musk Deal Looms (1)

Twitter Inc. has watched at least a half-dozen lawyers head for the door in the last two months as the social media company prepares for a courtroom showdown with billionaire Elon Musk. The departing lawyers handled duties in legal, human resources, and public policy. They include Lara Quint, Twitter’s former...
Musk vs. Twitter: Judge orders both sides to turn over more documents

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform.Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk's attorneys more data regarding the company's estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. The judge also rejected Musk's attempts to shield details about analyses he used in his attempt to terminate the deal.That work was done by data scientists who examined live-feed information from Twitter about public...
