Read full article on original website
Related
Evanescence's Bring Me To Life is number 1 on iTunes 19 years after its release and no one is quite sure why
Evanescence's most famous song is experiencing a serious resurgence
The FADER
03 Greedo brings on KenTheMan for new single “Drop Down”
03 Greedo hasn’t been releasing music at quite the 150-song-per-year clip he’d need to empty out the vault of 3,000 tracks he claims he’s sitting on by the end of his 20-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, the Watts-born rapper has been quite productive behind bars. His recent achievements including getting his GED; dropping collaborative mixtapes with Kenny Beats, Mustard, Travis Barker, and Ron-Ron the Producer; and sharing a steady string of standalones in between.
Review: Up and Coming Blues Rocker Marcus King Sounds Like A Seasoned Journeyman on ‘Young Blood’
(American Records/Republic) It’s no surprise that Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes is the chief mentor and one-time producer for young singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcus King. The up-and-coming artist not only plays soulful blues rock with Haynes’ intensity but shares a similar gruff, emotional vocal style, and his playing slices with a comparable edge.
The FADER
Kenny Beats to release debut solo album next week
Kenny Beats has announced details of his debut solo album. The instrumental LOUIE will be released on August 31 (next Wednesday) via XL Recordings. The album is described as a “deeply personal tribute to his ailing father” after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. LOUIE was recorded while the producer was in Bath, England working on Idles‘ album Crawler during December 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
The FADER
Lil Tjay shares video update following near-fatal shooting
In June, the fast-rising New York rapper Lil Tjay was one of two victims shot at a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. Tjay was taken to the hospital that evening and underwent successful emergency surgery. Today, Tjay shared a video update on his condition, revealing that he was shot seven times in the incident.
The FADER
Rina Sawayama looks back on life with power ballad “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared "Phantom," a dramatic and melancholy ballad lifted from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl. Speaking to herself in the song's powerful chorus, Sawayama sings: "If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush/You’re good enough." Check out the song below. "I...
The FADER
Song You Need: Cash Cobain’s “Back It Up” makes life sound like a party that never ends
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Cash Cobain is primarily known for his work behind the boards lacing everyone from B-Lovee (“My Everything”) to outer-borough rappers like Flee (“Standards”) Shawny Binladen (“Yellow Tears”), with his fluid and danceable beats. But now, the South Bronx producer is trying to be just as recognized for his presence on the mic. He’s dropped a bunch of solo songs over the last few years, but they felt in search of an identity that matched his easy-going vibes. This year he’s finally found something that’s clicked with the club drill sound that’s caught fire in Philly, New Jersey, and New York. On 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, his collaborative project with Chow Lee from this spring, flips of J. Holiday and Lil Vicious tracks became the foundation of some of the sweatiest and horniest songs of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
Björk announces solo career-spanning podcast
Björk is starting a podcast. Björk: Sonic Symbolism is created and hosted by Björk and will explore "the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" artist's acclaimed solo discography, from 1993's Post to 2017's Utopia, according to a press release. Each episode will cover the different inspirations that went...
Jean-Michel Jarre reveals video for "heavy" new single Brutalism
Jean-Michel Jarre will release his brand new album Oxymore in October
Tame Impala review – a rowdy, romping multisensory extravaganza
What an unusual proposition Tame Impala are. Kevin Parker, a genial Australian with a laissez-faire look that might be described as surfer rave Jesus, started out in the late 2000s as a one-man psychedelic rock band who pretended he didn’t play every note himself because he worried he wasn’t interesting enough to be a solo artist. Now he’s the platinum-selling producer called on to make a song with Diana Ross for the soundtrack to Despicable Me 3 and remix Elvis for Baz Luhrmann. His five-man live show, meanwhile, has become enough of a draw to headline Coachella in 2019 when Justin Timberlake dropped out, where they staged such an expensively brain-melting production that Parker actually lost money.
musictimes.com
Lorde New Music Coming Soon After ‘Solar Power’ Era? Singer Teases Fans
The "Solar Power" era may be over, but Lorde is working tirelessly on new music after wrapping up the album with a final music video. The New Zealand artist surprised fans by releasing the official visuals for the record's closing track "Oceanic Feeling." The release date of her music video also marks the first anniversary of "Solar Power."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October
Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Julia Jacklin, Rachika Nayar, Stella Donnelly, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Julia Jacklin, Rachika Nayar, Stella Donnelly, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, 4s4ki, Ezra Furman, Mach-Hommy, Pantha du Prince, and JID. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s
As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
Premiere: Alicia Blue Plunges Deep Inside Jane’s Addiction 1987 Ballad “Jane Says”
Jane Bainter did have an abusive, drug-dealing boyfriend named Sergio—he treats me like a ragdoll. Early housemate and muse of Jane’s Addiction, and namesake of the band, Bainter was trying to quit heroin—I’m gonna kick tomorrow—she did wear wigs, dreamed of one day getting to Spain, and inspired one of the band’s biggest hits: “Jane Says.”
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Comments / 0