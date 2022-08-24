ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Adidas terminates partnership with San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension

Adidas has ended its relationship with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wake of him testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. In a statement sent in response to an inquiry from ESPN on Friday, an Adidas spokesperson wrote: "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar operating in center field for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Azocar will take over center field after Trent Grisham was sent to the bench in Kansas City. In a matchup versus left-hander Kris Bubic, our models project Azocar to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy