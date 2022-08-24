Read full article on original website
ESPN
The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
ESPN
Adidas terminates partnership with San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Adidas has ended its relationship with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wake of him testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. In a statement sent in response to an inquiry from ESPN on Friday, an Adidas spokesperson wrote: "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."
Guardians Sweep Padres in San Diego Two Years After Mike Clevinger Trade
Two years after the nine-player Mike Clevinger trade, the Cleveland Guardians shut the Padres out in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-0, completing a two-game sweep. The Padres are now 8-12 since acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. The Guardians have won 12 of their last 16 and taken control of the American League Central.
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar operating in center field for Padres on Friday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Azocar will take over center field after Trent Grisham was sent to the bench in Kansas City. In a matchup versus left-hander Kris Bubic, our models project Azocar to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
