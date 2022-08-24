ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Constance Kelly
9d ago

You don't have a leg to stand on McCarthy. Let's hear that audio again from January 6th where you say how Donald Trump is terrible, out of control. You really put him down. We all know what you say now

Seen too much
9d ago

The truly funny thing is the GOP ENABLERS think they got away with it. Navarro bragged about the twelve GOP SENATORS AND OVER ONE HUNDRED GOP CONGRESS MEMBERS WHO COMMITTED SEDITION PROVEN BY THEIR OWN PHONES AND TEXT MESSAGES. Right after the 22 midterms they are all getting Indicted arrested and Removed from office for violating their Oath of Office SEDITION IS A FELONY VIOLATING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE IS A FELONY. RIP GOP WE ARE JUST LETTING YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY ON ELECTIONS BEFORE YOU ARE INDICTED.

Zany2
9d ago

Accountability? Let's start with you and your cohorts honoring legally constituted subpoenas.

Related
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
Fox News

CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

CNN correspondent raves Biden speech condemning MAGA Republicans was ‘very, very patriotic’

CNN correspondent Eva McKend lavished praise on President Biden’s "very, very patriotic" political speech in Philadelphia Thursday despite several divisive statements. Biden delivered a speech emphasizing what he considered to be a political battle between "MAGA Republicans" and those supporting democracy. Although Biden was slammed for his previous claims that these "extremist" Republicans promoted "semi-fascism," he doubled down on the assertion during his speech, suggesting they threaten democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Biden demonizes ‘MAGA Republicans,’ but Dems spent over $46 million to help pro-Trump candidates win primaries

President Biden's divisive Thursday speech slamming "MAGA Republicans" was a sharp turn from the strategy being used by multiple arms of the Democratic Party to boost those very same Republicans by meddling in GOP primaries across the country. Despite Biden's recent rhetoric, multiple Democratic campaign groups have spent more than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN figures gush over Biden anti-MAGA Republicans speech, make allusions to Civil War, Nazi Germany

Left-leaning media outlets CNN and MSNBC praised President Biden’s primetime speech, agreeing that so-called MAGA Republicans are a looming threat to American democracy. Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson compared Biden’s speech to past wartime addresses in which U.S. presidents preached about freedom. "He framed this as an emergency,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's anti-MAGA speech dodged any responsibility for division, left big questions about who is in charge

"Anger." "Chaos." "Carnage." "Darkness." "Despair." "Fear." "Political violence." "Present danger." "The shadow of lies." "Dagger at the throat of our democracy." Thursday night in Philadelphia was President Biden’s Enoch Powell moment. Like the British Member of Parliament infamously did back in 1968, he came an inch short of prophesizing "rivers of blood." Still, it was exactly what the rapidly shrinking percentage of Americans who feel Biden should run again in 2024 wanted to hear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

