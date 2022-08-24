ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Goldman projected for narrow NY-10 win in low-turnout race

By Nolan Hicks, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Daniel Goldman was projected to narrowly win his bid to represent much of Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn in Congress early Wednesday, as unofficial  tallies from the Board of Elections   showed him with a slim but significant lead of around 1,300 votes over Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

Goldman held 25.7% of the vote in the 10th District Democratic primary with 98.3% of the scanners reporting, placing him just ahead of Niou’s 23.7% of the vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jp3TU_0hSkonEb00
A voter fills out a ballot for New York’s primary election at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2022.
Reuters/Brendan McDermid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0fOZ_0hSkonEb00
Assemblywoman Yuh Line Niou is receiving some criticism for her latest efforts such as moving out of Harlem.
Stephen Yang

“It is quite clear from the results that have come in that we have won,” Goldman told supporters at his election party in Manhattan, where described the result as a “rebuke of Donald Trump.”

“This has been an inspiring and humbling experience as a first-time candidate,” the political newbie added.

Niou, however, refused to concede at her own election soiree in Brooklyn.

“I know that tonight’s results aren’t yet what we hope to hear, but we will not concede until we count every vote,” Niou told her backers. “We need to make sure that every single vote is counted and we knew it was going to be a close election.”

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-Hudson Valley) placed third with 18.2% of the vote and was narrowly trailed by Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) with 16.9%.

There are potentially still 13,000 absentee ballots remaining in the race as any vote postmarked by the primary election day is valid provided the Postal Service delivers to the Board of Elections within a week.

Still, that 1,300 vote gap will be hard for Niou’s campaign to close.

Earlier Tuesday evening, with the gap at roughly 1,200 votes, veteran political operative Jon Paul Lupo estimated Niou would need to win 34% of the remaining absentees to overcome Goldman’s lead. That would amount to a 42% improvement on her performance among the votes already cast.

Whoever wins the primary is almost assured to win the general election in November as registered Democrats overwhelmingly outnumber Republicans in the district — which covers Manhattan south of 14th Street and major western Brooklyn neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, Red Hook, Sunset Park and Park Slope.

Turnout was anemic — and does not appear set to exceed 23%, even if all the outstanding absentee ballots are returned, a Post analysis shows.

The results came after a hard-fought two-month campaign, which will likely help shape Big Apple politics for a generation.

It featured a half-dozen high-profile candidates and was replete with recriminations over residency issues, abortion stances, campaign funding and votes about a Manhattan sea wall.

“Clearly we’re going to have a new member of Congress,” said David Birdsell, a professor and longtime observer of New York politics, who now serves as the provost of Kean University in New Jersey.

“You either strengthen the sort of ‘Squad Style’ progressive side of the party, or you strengthen the argument for oversight and comparative centrism in the party,” he added. “It’s going to be very interesting to see what sells over time in a district that is a polyglot as the new 10th.”

The closing days of the sparsely polled race were marked by an apparent surge from Goldman — the lead attorney prosecuting President Trump’s first impeachment trial and an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune — after he scored a surprise endorsement from The New York Times.

That led some liberal and lefty activists to try to pressure other candidates and groups to counter the endorsement and Goldman’s self-funded $4 million campaign by rallying around Niou.

However, those efforts were rebuffed by others who pointed to Niou’s own extensive baggage, including:

Niou’s opposition to the SoHo senior housing complex led one of Manhattan’s most prominent Asian-American politicians, former Councilwoman Margaret Chin, to endorse Rivera.

“I’m so disappointed in her,” Chin told The Times in August about Niou. “Normally I would support an Asian woman, we need more representation, but in this case…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysMT9_0hSkonEb00
New York City Council member Carlina Rivera’s backing of the controversial sea wall project is rubbing voters the wrong way.
AP/Mary Altaffer

In turn, Rivera, who represents the Lower East Side on the City Council, was battered by attacks from local neighborhood activists over her backing of the controversial sea wall project and support for new and taller apartment buildings in the wealthy SoHo neighborhood.

Other heavyweights in the expansive field included Jones, a rising star in the progressive movement who was first elected to represent the Hudson Valley but then chose to find a new district amid the state’s redistricting chaos.

Jones struggled to escape questions about his residency after opting to move to Brooklyn and compete to represent the 10th District — at one point arguing that his fondness in college for West Village LGBT establishments was sufficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXghB_0hSkonEb00
Congressman Mondaire Jones working with campaign volunteers during a canvass kick-off.
AP/Mary Altaffer

At another point, he said he couldn’t recall when he moved into the district because “[t]ime is a blur when you’re fighting to end gun violence in America.”

Two longtime Brooklyn politicians also made up the field: Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon and Elizabeth Holtzman, who had been largely retired from politics following turns in Congress and as Brooklyn District Attorney and city Comptroller.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio even joined the race for a brief moment but opted to drop out after polling showed he remained deeply unpopular — particularly among white liberals, a powerful political force in the district that he alienated during the last years of his administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z5hq_0hSkonEb00
Bill de Blasio joined the race but dropped out after his low approval.
Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

The mudslinging continued until almost the last minute.

Niou’s campaign was forced to respond to charges of hypocrisy hours before the polls closed after former Comptroller Scott Stringer released an image she sent him of a ballot from last year’s Democratic mayoral primary. The ballot showed Stringer as the first choice, even though Niou pulled her endorsement after Stringer was hit by allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

Niou’s campaign claimed she had sent Stringer an image of another person’s ballot — and not her own — but refused to say whose it was.

– Additional reporting by Carl Campanile and Bernadette Hogan

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Elections
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Lee Zeldin campaigns in the Bronx with controversial reverend

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, campaigned in the Bronx Thursday alongside former City Councilmember Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democrat with a history of controversial comments. With just over two months to go until the November general election, Zeldin was in the heavily Democratic...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holtzman
Person
Margaret Chin
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Donald Trump
Gothamist

New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

The Jewish Streets Of Queens

The co-naming of a block of 150th Street between Jewel Avenue and 70th Road last Sunday in honor of Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l is the latest example of an honor bestowed by the City Council to an individual who contributed towards the development and character of a neighborhood. The unveiling of the sign brings to mind other local Jewish leaders who appear on the map of The World’s Borough. This list strictly covers street signs, leaving out the parks, schools, and other points of the local map with Jewish names.
QUEENS, NY
News-Medical.net

Survey reveals clear differences among the NYC boroughs in COVID behaviors and attitudes

As the nation follows new CDC recommendations to relax COVID-19 restrictions, a new survey of 2,500 New Yorkers conducted by the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) revealed clear differences among the boroughs in vaccine and booster uptake, childhood vaccination, treatment when sick and general trust in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The range of full vaccine and booster coverage across the five boroughs was 60% in Manhattan to 34% in the Bronx, with Queens at 55%, Staten Island at 47%, and Brooklyn at 42%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Housing Projects#Election Local#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Congress#The Board Of Elections#District Democratic#Reuters
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
theexaminernews.com

Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety

By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
YORKTOWN, NY
Bon Appétit

The Best Restaurants in Rockaway Beach, Queens

Every weekend during the summer, New Yorkers travel to the Rockaways by subway or ferry to lie like sardines along the vast shoreline. On the barrier peninsula about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, longtime storefronts and newly erected apartment complexes sit wall-to-wall on the same blocks, under the constant thrum of low-flying planes coming in and out of nearby JFK Airport. And soft, warm weather waves send hundreds of beginner surfers flying shaky-legged into the sand on neon foam surfboards. It’s a great place for a day trip from the city, and worth the cab ride if you’re on a long layover too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy