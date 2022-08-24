Read full article on original website
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
League of Legends Patch Updates Udyr After Rework
Riot Games put out another mid-patch League of Legends update before the weekend to further adjust some of Udyr's abilities after the champion's rework. The changes implemented in this small, one-champion update affected three of Udyr's five different abilities and can be considered a net buff considering how two of them were made stronger while one was nerfed. These changes are now live as of August 26th, so Udyr players and those playing against the juggernaut should now see these changes in effect.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Warzone Season 5 SMG Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) In the S Tier are 10 SMGs that should continue to be elite in Season 5. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. After getting a slight buff, the Vanguard PPSh-41 receives the call back up to the S Tier. For now, the all-new RA 225 slots in here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Meanwhile, the MP-40, Type 100, Sten, Black Ops Cold War MP5 and Welgun have still translated to high K/D ratios for those using them, so feel free to keep doing so.
CLG survive 5-game scare from Golden Guardians in LCS Championship
It wasn’t pretty, but the faithful were rewarded with a series victory in CLG’s five-game pulse-pounder over eighth-seeded Golden Guardians to kick off their lower bracket run in the LCS Championship today. With almost every analyst and fan predicting a 3-0 in favor of CLG, the game score...
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content
Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
Zenith Games Blitzcrank Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Zenith Games Blitzcrank is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize a Champions in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters. Zenith Games Blitzcrank is a new skin for Blitzcrank.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of the FFXIV: Endwalker 6.2 patch notes.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
High on Life Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay
High on Life is planned to be released on December 13, 2022. During the showcase, the game was given to be released during the month of October.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
