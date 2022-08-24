ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Pga Tour 2k23
DBLTAP

5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC: How to Complete, Rewards

FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC is now live as part of FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 2. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is all about spending your final days on FIFA 22 to earn rewards for a head start in the upcoming title. This objective set has been recreated for the promotion's second week alongside a fresh objective set in Milestones. Players have to complete this specific SBC three times to complete the Milestones set netting them sweet rewards in FIFA 22 and 23.
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards Week 2: Full List of Packs and Objectives

FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards for Week 2 are now live giving fans even more to earn to jump start their FIFA 23 squads ahead of release. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the final promotion of FIFA 22 in which players can earn special packs for their new Ultimate Team saves in the upcoming title. There are two objective sets in Milestones: FUT 23 Kick Start II and Warm Up to FUT 23 #2. The first focuses on a Live FUT Friendly while the second requires players to complete a limited-repeatable SBC.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Atlanta FaZe Sign SlasheR to Complete 2023 CDL Roster

Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat will be the new main AR for the Atlanta FaZe in the 2023 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, the North American organization announced Friday. SlasheR conveniently swaps spots with Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, who had spent the last two seasons with Atlanta before being acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy