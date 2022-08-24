Read full article on original website
Related
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
NBA 2K23 Editions Comparison: Standard, WNBA, Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan, Championship
Here's a comparison of the NBA 2K23 editions and pre-order bonuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nintendo, Microsoft Won't Increase Switch, Xbox Prices
Microsoft and Nintendo have both denied plans to raise the prices of their respective consoles.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
NBA 2K23 Free VC: AMEX Pre-Order Option
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the extra VC through the NBA 2K23 AMEX pre-order option.
NBA・
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC: How to Complete, Rewards
FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC is now live as part of FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 2. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is all about spending your final days on FIFA 22 to earn rewards for a head start in the upcoming title. This objective set has been recreated for the promotion's second week alongside a fresh objective set in Milestones. Players have to complete this specific SBC three times to complete the Milestones set netting them sweet rewards in FIFA 22 and 23.
FIFA・
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards Week 2: Full List of Packs and Objectives
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards for Week 2 are now live giving fans even more to earn to jump start their FIFA 23 squads ahead of release. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the final promotion of FIFA 22 in which players can earn special packs for their new Ultimate Team saves in the upcoming title. There are two objective sets in Milestones: FUT 23 Kick Start II and Warm Up to FUT 23 #2. The first focuses on a Live FUT Friendly while the second requires players to complete a limited-repeatable SBC.
FIFA・
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Atlanta FaZe Sign SlasheR to Complete 2023 CDL Roster
Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat will be the new main AR for the Atlanta FaZe in the 2023 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, the North American organization announced Friday. SlasheR conveniently swaps spots with Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, who had spent the last two seasons with Atlanta before being acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Wednesday.
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM New Features Revealed
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM new features include Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, the removal of contracts, updates to Unlimited and much more.
NBA・
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of the FFXIV: Endwalker 6.2 patch notes.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0