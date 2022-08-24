Read full article on original website
The Devil in Me Release Date Announced
The Devil in Me's release date has been set for November; it's Supermassive's first game since the success of The Quarry.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
MLB The Show 22 Finest Program Release Date
Here's what we know about when MLB The Show 22's Finest Program will kick off.
MLB・
Warzone and Vanguard The Umbrella Academy Bundles: Items, Release Date
During Season 5: Last Stand, time-traveling assassin duo Hazel and Cha-Cha will be featured in two Umbrella Academy–themed Bundles in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Here's a breakdown of what exactly the "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Hazel" and "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Cha-Cha" Bundles have to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players.
Pentiment Release Date Set for November
Pentiment hits Xboxes and PCs in November, Obsidian Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Skins
While League of Legends patches usually come with champion and system changes that impact how the game is played, new patches also frequently come with new skins for players to enjoy. Skins are the best way to customize your favorite characters on the rift. For players who are interested in...
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
How to Unlock the Sumeru Underwater Waypoint and Domain in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the underwater Waypoint and Domain in Sumeru in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Former System Shock Rights Owner Says Tencent Now Owns the IP
Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick has confirmed Tencent now holds the rights to System Shock, and will decide whether or not a third game sees release.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content
Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
