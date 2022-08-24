ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Comments / 2

Bukenwald
3d ago

Mr Rob is there to make the election better for Lamont knowing he will never win as the sacrificial lamb so to speak doing a political favour. no more no less.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot

An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Stefanowski loses Independent party nomination in tiebreak vote

GUILFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent party nomination to Rob Hotaling Tuesday night in a tiebreak. Now, Stefanowski’s planning to challenge the result in court. His team claims the Independent party flagrantly violated their own bylaws and expects to bring a legal challenge...
GUILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, CT
Government
Guilford, CT
Government
City
Guilford, CT
City
Madison, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Hamden to put new charter to townwide vote; youth reps in, COO post out

HAMDEN — It’s official: this November, Hamden voters will decide whether to adopt a revised town charter that establishes four-year mayoral terms starting in 2025, creates a finance commission, and aims to enhance civilian oversight of the Police Department, among other measures. In a last-minute addition, it also...
Register Citizen

Quinnipiac professor from Hamden named Irish American of the Year

HAMDEN — A Hamden resident, Quinnipiac University professor and leading historian of Ireland’s Great Famine has been named the Irish Echo’s Irish American of the Year. Christine Kinealy, who played a key role in establishing Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, learned about the award early this year and accepted it in person last week, she said.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Working Families Party#The Independent Party#Republican
WPRI

Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union

NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront redevelopment project leader to be chosen

MIDDLETOWN — The city is close to announcing the individual or entity chosen to lead the redevelopment of the former arcade garage site and nearby properties downtown, a critical component of the ambitious riverfront revitalization project expected to be realized within the next decade. After launching a request for...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn

BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy