Bukenwald
3d ago
Mr Rob is there to make the election better for Lamont knowing he will never win as the sacrificial lamb so to speak doing a political favour. no more no less.
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Register Citizen
Two CT Republicans running for statewide office face Monday deadline to qualify for full public elections grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Republicans running for statewide office in Connecticut face a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to qualify for the full $968,250 grant through the Citizen Elections Program. Norwalk attorney Jessica Kordas, the party’s nominee for state Attorney General, and West...
Register Citizen
Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot
An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
Eyewitness News
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
Stefanowski loses Independent party nomination in tiebreak vote
GUILFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent party nomination to Rob Hotaling Tuesday night in a tiebreak. Now, Stefanowski’s planning to challenge the result in court. His team claims the Independent party flagrantly violated their own bylaws and expects to bring a legal challenge...
Register Citizen
Hamden to put new charter to townwide vote; youth reps in, COO post out
HAMDEN — It’s official: this November, Hamden voters will decide whether to adopt a revised town charter that establishes four-year mayoral terms starting in 2025, creates a finance commission, and aims to enhance civilian oversight of the Police Department, among other measures. In a last-minute addition, it also...
Register Citizen
Quinnipiac professor from Hamden named Irish American of the Year
HAMDEN — A Hamden resident, Quinnipiac University professor and leading historian of Ireland’s Great Famine has been named the Irish Echo’s Irish American of the Year. Christine Kinealy, who played a key role in establishing Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, learned about the award early this year and accepted it in person last week, she said.
ctexaminer.com
Town Clears Public Access to Tantummaheag, Asserts Rights in Ownership Dispute
OLD LYME — In an unexpected move, the town Department of Public Works trimmed back weeds and cut a swath through the phragmites at Tantummaheag landing Friday morning in an effort to maintain public access to Lord Cove. Ownership and usage of the tree-lined dirt road and path leading...
Register Citizen
West Haven officials call for reality check on The Haven: ‘They are leaving’
WEST HAVEN — After years of false starts and delays, local officials have confirmed they believe what frustrated residents have speculated for a while: The Haven upscale outlet mall is not happening. Following a May meeting with developer Simon Group, two members of the city’s delegation to the General...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Register Citizen
New leaders take over Danbury-area schools. Here’s who they are and their goals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly half a dozen school districts in the Danbury area are starting off the school year with new or interim superintendents. New Fairfield and Newtown have hired permanent superintendents to take over for their school chiefs who retired at...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Register Citizen
West Haven short-term rental neighborhood dispute raises enforcement questions
WEST HAVEN — A number of homeowners on Baldwin Street say they bought property so they could have waterfront views in a residential area, even if parking on a narrow, dead-end street presents challenges and the homes are close enough together that they could hear a neighbor’s particularly loud sneeze.
WPRI
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney...
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Public Schools welcomes 79 new teachers: ‘We know that you can make that difference’
GREENWICH — As Greenwich Public Schools revs up for the 2022-23 school year, 79 new teachers converged at Greenwich High School. The group donned name tags and shook hands during the first day of new teacher orientation. At this year’s annual event, Superintendent Toni Jones spoke about a few new beginnings for the district.
Register Citizen
Stamford floats possibility of realizing its longstanding dream of ferry service to New York City
STAMFORD — The tide has turned once more on one of Stamford’s most longstanding dreams: A ferry to Manhattan. Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration is “exploring the opportunity of providing a passenger ferry,” according to a survey circulated by Government Center officials on the topic. Mayoral...
Register Citizen
Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union
NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
Register Citizen
Middletown riverfront redevelopment project leader to be chosen
MIDDLETOWN — The city is close to announcing the individual or entity chosen to lead the redevelopment of the former arcade garage site and nearby properties downtown, a critical component of the ambitious riverfront revitalization project expected to be realized within the next decade. After launching a request for...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn
BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
