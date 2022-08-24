ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low movement in latest Cover2 rankings

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago

The latest Cover2 rankings released Tuesday features little change from the week before.

Out of the 12 ranked teams, the Top 8 has stayed the same, with Kahuku once again garnering every first-place vote.

Week 4 of Hawaii high school football action, which begins on Thursday, presents an opportunity for more movement, especially with an OIA Open showdown featuring No. 2 Campbell against No. 4 Mililani.

Voting for the Cover2 high school football poll is done by a panel representing all football playing islands in the state on a weekly basis during the season.

Season 10 of Cover2 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 8 on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.

The full Cover2 poll is below:

247Sports

Hawaii safety Leonard Lee represents total turnaround at UH

When the Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football program was last in the national spotlight, it was for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday night, UH will have the nation’s attention with a chance to show how much has changed in the last eight months - and safety Leonard Lee’s story is the greatest example of that.
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
GAME PREVIEW: Rainbow Warriors vs Vanberbilt – Week 0

HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, […]
Former coach known for his signature ‘KATOOSH!’ inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known for his signature “KATOOSH!” is being inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Larry Price was officially inducted at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ala Moana Hotel along with World Racquetball Champion Egan Inoue, Drag Racing Legend Roland Leong, National Volleyball Champion Tita Ahuna and the late Hawaii surf legend Ben Aipa.
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Rainbow Wahine soccer set for home opener

HONOLULU— The Hawai’i women’s soccer team opens its 2022 home schedule with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Thursday at 7 p.m. against Seattle U and Sunday at 2 p.m. against Nicholls State at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium.  The Rainbow Wahine opened their season on the road, falling 3-1 at Grand Canyon in a match that spanned over […]
Rainbow Wahine soccer wins 2-1, breaking slump at home

WAIPAHU— For the first time since October 10, 2019, the University of Hawai’i soccer team secured a win in front of its home crowd with a 2-1 win Thursday night at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex. The Rainbow Wahine (1-1) claimed its first win in a home opener since 2017 when they took down Utah Valley […]
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
