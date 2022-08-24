ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

themadisonrecord.com

School board member resigns, city council to appoint replacement

The Madison City Board of Education bid goodbye to one of its board members tonight. Greg Hulsey, appointed in June 2019, is resigning for professional reasons that uprooted his family to Birmingham. The Madison City Council appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Hulsey’s five year term. Superintendent...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Kling wins reelection in Huntsville City Council District 4 race; runoffs in other races

Longtime Huntsville District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling won reelection on Tuesday night, defeating retired firefighter Mark Clouser. City residents will have to wait a little longer to see who will replace District 2 City Councilwoman Frances Akridge. That race is headed for a runoff between David Little and Bill Yell, who were the top vote getters in a five-person field. The runoff will be held Sept. 20.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cullman Daily News

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

12 of 30 claims against Huntsville police justify discipline, citizens review reports

Huntsville’s Police Citizens Advisory Council reviewed approximately 30 complaints against city police officers from April through June – 21 from citizens and nine internal administrative complaints initiated by the police department itself – with a total result of 12 disciplined or facing discipline, advisory council spokesman Jonathan Rossow reported to the City Council Thursday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Looks for New Funds to Expand Internet

(TNS) — For Cullman County's more rural area residents who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout fiber optic Internet coverage, the CEC said they have finalized construction plans for 2023 and are putting together the pieces of the puzzle to reach those residents who need Internet services the most.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville

Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Portion of I-65 to close next week

Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

