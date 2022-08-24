Read full article on original website
themadisonrecord.com
School board member resigns, city council to appoint replacement
The Madison City Board of Education bid goodbye to one of its board members tonight. Greg Hulsey, appointed in June 2019, is resigning for professional reasons that uprooted his family to Birmingham. The Madison City Council appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Hulsey’s five year term. Superintendent...
Kling wins reelection in Huntsville City Council District 4 race; runoffs in other races
Longtime Huntsville District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling won reelection on Tuesday night, defeating retired firefighter Mark Clouser. City residents will have to wait a little longer to see who will replace District 2 City Councilwoman Frances Akridge. That race is headed for a runoff between David Little and Bill Yell, who were the top vote getters in a five-person field. The runoff will be held Sept. 20.
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance
Residents were upset last week when they were not allowed to ask questions or comment during a joint meeting of Decatur's City Council and Planning Commission on the proposed new zoning ordinance. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
12 of 30 claims against Huntsville police justify discipline, citizens review reports
Huntsville’s Police Citizens Advisory Council reviewed approximately 30 complaints against city police officers from April through June – 21 from citizens and nine internal administrative complaints initiated by the police department itself – with a total result of 12 disciplined or facing discipline, advisory council spokesman Jonathan Rossow reported to the City Council Thursday night.
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
WAAY-TV
ALDOT announces partial closure of southbound I-65 in Morgan County for Tuesday, Wednesday
A planned partial closure of Interstate 65 southbound that was previously postponed is now set for Tuesday evening and most of Wednesday — if weather allows. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the southbound lanes of the interstate from Exit 325 at Thompson Road near Hartselle to Exit 318 at U.S. 31 in Lacon.
Scottsboro couple running in same municipal election
Both Gary Stewart and his wife, Patricia Cobb Stewart will run in the same election, but not against each other.
Lawsuit seeks to stop ‘luxury housing’ development in Huntsville
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Looks for New Funds to Expand Internet
(TNS) — For Cullman County's more rural area residents who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout fiber optic Internet coverage, the CEC said they have finalized construction plans for 2023 and are putting together the pieces of the puzzle to reach those residents who need Internet services the most.
Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
Huntsville Hospital Emergency Department Director says overdose levels are a “true crisis”
The director of Huntsville Hospital's Emergency Department says the facility is seeing an increase in people who have overdosed.
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
WAAY-TV
Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck
A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
WAAY-TV
Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report
Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
Alabama officials react to Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
Portion of I-65 to close next week
Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
