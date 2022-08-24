ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Flint, MI
Government
WNEM

Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Supply#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WNEM

Student loan debt relief will affect many families

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in federal student loans will be forgiven for some borrowers. Cedric Johnson is the parent of an SVSU student from Detroit with one son set to graduate college in a year and another beginning his first year in college.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day event. The renovated Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint is hosting the Crim Race Expo where runners can grab race packets and find more than 40 health and fitness vendors until 7 p.m. on Friday.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Comfortable tonight, increasing humidity & more clouds Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend, we still tracking a nice looking night ahead! Conditions should be looking good for anything outdoor for the majority of the weekend time frame. We do track the return of the humidity along with showers and thunderstorms chances going...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Decreasing clouds Friday, nice weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some changes in the forecast leading up to a nice weekend ahead!. Most of our weekend trends dry. There will be more rain chances returning going into next week. We are also less than a week away from welcoming in September! The forecast...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. First Warn 5: Thursday Evening, August 25th. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast.
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy