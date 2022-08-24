Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
WNEM
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
WNEM
State police crime lab requested for body found in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab has been requested for assistance after a body was found in Montrose Township yesterday. No word yet on how the victim died. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
WNEM
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
WNEM
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Student loan debt relief will affect many families
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in federal student loans will be forgiven for some borrowers. Cedric Johnson is the parent of an SVSU student from Detroit with one son set to graduate college in a year and another beginning his first year in college.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
WNEM
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day event. The renovated Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint is hosting the Crim Race Expo where runners can grab race packets and find more than 40 health and fitness vendors until 7 p.m. on Friday.
WNEM
Comfortable tonight, increasing humidity & more clouds Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend, we still tracking a nice looking night ahead! Conditions should be looking good for anything outdoor for the majority of the weekend time frame. We do track the return of the humidity along with showers and thunderstorms chances going...
WNEM
Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
WNEM
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
WNEM
Decreasing clouds Friday, nice weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some changes in the forecast leading up to a nice weekend ahead!. Most of our weekend trends dry. There will be more rain chances returning going into next week. We are also less than a week away from welcoming in September! The forecast...
WNEM
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. First Warn 5: Thursday Evening, August 25th. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast.
Comments / 0