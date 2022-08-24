Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC
Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. The panel included Munson Steed, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Paul Winestock and Keem Hughley. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend
Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends
August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area. Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Black Businesses Spotlighted in Prince George’s
Various Black-owned businesses in Prince George's are celebrating National Black Business Month. The post Black Businesses Spotlighted in Prince George’s appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
fox5dc.com
Low-cost airline Play to offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland
DULLES, Va. - Low-cost airline Play will begin offering nonstop flights from the Washington, D.C. area to Iceland next spring. The flights will operate daily from Washington Dulles International Airport to Play's hub at Keflavik international Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland beginning April 26, 2023. From Iceland, passengers will be able...
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
popville.com
Down Goes the Old Satellite Room behind 9:30 Club, Republic closing in Takoma Park and DC Doughnut closing in Georgetown
Thanks to Mark for sharing: “The old Satellite Room building attached to the 930 Club has been torn down :(. I guess there might still plans to build the “vintage” 9:30 Club on this spot? I had the impression they would simply renovate the space, not rebuild it from the ground up.”
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
An Ex-Employee of This DC Michelin-Starred Restaurant Has Accused the Owner of Using a Racist Slur
Eric Ziebold of the Michelin-starred Kinship and Métier in Washington, DC, has been accused of using a racist slur with an employee, causing some turmoil at his restaurants. Klyn Jones, a former server at the French-American Kinship, alleges that Ziebold said the words “stupid N–” to her four times when she worked at the restaurant about three months ago, according to Washingtonian. Starting last week, she began protesting outside the restaurant, and a TikTok of her protest went viral over the weekend. “The owner is racist and [patrons] should not give their money to this establishment,” Jones says in the video. In...
Essence
Frito-Lay Partners With United Negro College Fund To Help Black Students Pay For School Costs
The initiative is aimed at removing significant barriers for BIPOC students. Inflation has impacted everyone, particularly the young adults who are aiming to build a life for themselves. Luckily, Frito-Lay is stepping in to make things easier. The food conglomerate recently announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund...
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup
After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Arlington and entire immediate D.C. area now at CDC’s “low” Covid level
Arlington County and the rest of the immediate D.C. area is now in the CDC’s “low” Covid level. The county was moved from “medium,” where it had been since April, to “low” this afternoon, after the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents dipped below 200, to 195.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on the top floor and the roof deck, obviously
This rental is located at 2745 29th Street, NW near Calvert Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,995 / 487ft2 – TOP FLOOR RENOVATED STUDIO – Great Natural Light! (Woodley Park) The Delano: Top Floor Studio with Dedicated Dining Area and W/D!. Property Address. 2745 29th Street, NW...
