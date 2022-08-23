Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
An end to the ‘craziness’ as Greenville real estate market gets back to normal
The home was on East North Street, which runs through a desirable and historic area just northeast of downtown Greenville, and in 24 hours it had over 20 showings and generated four offers from prospective buyers. In some instances, it seems, the home-buying frenzy that’s gripped the region for the past two years is still trying to hold on.
The Post and Courier
Voodoo Brewing opens in downtown Fountain Inn
FOUNTAIN INN — It's been a steady transformation for downtown Fountain Inn over the past two decades. The town on the southern edge of Greenville County has built itself into a small-scale destination. Now the town's Main Street has a new attraction. On Aug. 27, Voodoo Brewing Co. officially...
The Post and Courier
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game
Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
