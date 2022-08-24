Wanted man faces 20 charges after auto shop officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting at a Portland auto repair shop was indicted by a grand jury on 20 charges on Tuesday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

The suspect, 49-year-old Robert Connelly, faces three counts of first-degree attempted assault, three counts of unlawful use of a firearm, three counts of menacing, first-degree escape, second-degree escape, kidnapping, burglary with a firearm, criminal mischief and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

On August 16, police tried to arrest him near an auto shop , on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Lambert Street, on gun and sexual assault warrants, according to officials.

The district attorney said officers identified themselves and warned they would use force if he resisted.

According to police, Connelly pointed a gun at officers — including directly at an officer standing feet away from him. Officers fired shots toward Connelly in return, authorities said.

Connelly then moved into the shop and stayed inside for one hour, during which he tried to escape by breaking down a wall and holding a customer hostage, according to the D.A. Eventually, authorities said Connelly surrendered to police.

Authorities said two shop employees were working at the time of the shooting but were able to safely get out.

According to authorities, no one was physically harmed in the shooting.

Schmidt noted Connelly has a previous criminal record which includes a rape conviction in Columbia County and a robbery conviction in Cowlitz County.

