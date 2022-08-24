Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: Manchester man, 44, charged with shooting teen, hitting another with car
MANCHESTER — A local man who police said shot a 15-year-old boy and drove into a 17-year-old Thursday night was held on $1 million bond after his arrest on felony assault charges. Jamie Garcia, 44, of Dougherty Street, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and three counts of...
Register Citizen
Manchester police investigating McKee Street shooting, crash
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a shooting on McKee Street. Lt. Ryan Shea said officers were at the scene as of 9:50 p.m. Officers believe a nearby crash involving a pedestrian was related to the incident.
Register Citizen
Middletown police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in shooting in Traverse Square housing complex
MIDDLETOWN — A 22-year-old local man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Traverse Square housing complex earlier this year has been apprehended, police said Thursday. Nahkyn Durazzo was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm,...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Register Citizen
West Hartford police seek individual involved in armed robbery at Whole Foods
WEST HARTFORD — Police said they were looking to identify an individual involved in an armed robbery that took place at a Whole Foods on Raymond Road on Thursday. The police department did not provide many details on the incident, but it did release photos that appear to be taken from security footage capturing the individual.
Register Citizen
New Haven man awaiting trial for Bridgeport murder arrested on new gun charge
BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man, convicted five years ago of spraying bullets into a crowd on a North End street in Bridgeport, killing one man and injuring three other people, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him with a loaded gun. Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson, who...
Register Citizen
Stamford man allegedly threatened ex, family member at gunpoint, police say
STAMFORD — A 20-year-old city man allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend and her family member at gunpoint with a ghost gun, according to police. Capt. Richard Conklin said patrol officers responded to the area of Willowbrook Avenue and Cove Road around 4 p.m. Monday on reports of a gun threat.
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary
ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman accused of driving wrong way through construction zone, sideswiping another car
FARMINGTON – A New Britain woman was arrested Wednesday after state police say she drove the wrong way through a construction zone – where she struck another car. Mindy Lee Rivera, 35, is believed to have been under the influence during the crash, state police said Friday. She...
Register Citizen
Hamden police investigating stolen storm drain grates; ‘creates serious hazard’ to pedestrians, cars
HAMDEN — Multiple storm grates throughout town have gone missing in the past few weeks, according to police. Detective Sean Dolan said the thefts occurred at various locations, often on isolated streets. “Besides the financial impact this causes the town, it also creates a serious hazard to anyone walking...
Register Citizen
Burglar broke into multiple Stamford apartments in a single building over a 12-hour span, police say
STAMFORD — City police said they have video of a person who apparently broke into multiple apartment units in downtown Stamford earlier this week. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place on Aug. 29. The break-ins happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to Scanlan.
Register Citizen
Prosecutors: Hartford man gets three years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in his neighborhood
Hartford resident Anthony “Ant” Dones was sentenced Friday in New Haven federal court to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to selling fenanyl in his neighborhood, prosecutors said. Undercover officers with the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the...
Register Citizen
Stamford man accused of robbery, assault avoids prison sentencing after failing to pay fine on time
STAMFORD — A Superior Court judge granted a city man one final extension — a day after granting him a one-day extension — to pay a $5,000 fine and avoid jail time for his role in a pistol-whipping incident at a Stamford restaurant. On Thursday, Judge Gary...
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck officer injured after cruiser struck by stolen vehicle
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are investigating after a cruiser was struck by a vehicle that turned out to be stolen, causing damage to the cruiser and minor injuries to the officer inside. The accident occurred in the Elm Street area, according to police. A photo posted on Facebook...
Register Citizen
New Haven woman sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for Westport pharmacy robbery
STAMFORD — A 44-year-old New Haven woman accused of robbing a Westport pharmacy with a man who threatened an employee with a needle he claimed “had AIDS” on it was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday. Amy Kiernan had pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and...
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: 15-year-old boy driving stolen car crashes into police cruiser, injuring officer
NAUGATUCK — A teenage boy who plowed a stolen car into a police cruiser, causing damage to the cruiser and minor injuries to the officer driving it, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, police said Wednesday. The incident began as Naugatuck police were investigating the theft of...
Register Citizen
Westport police: Driver ejected from car in rollover crash at intersection of Sherwood Island, Post Road East
WESTPORT — Police were investigating after a car rolled over, ejecting the driver, at the intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East on Thursday evening. The driver of the car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries,...
Register Citizen
CT state police: Merritt Parkway wrong-way driver arrested in Stratford on multiple charges
STRATFORD — A 59-year-old Fairfield man who was driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Thursday, state police said. Troopers with the Connecticut State Police’s Troop I in Bethany and Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls reporting...
Register Citizen
Feds: Hamden man faces up to 50 years in prison for scams, including one targeting Yale New Haven Hospital
HAMDEN — A town man faces up to 50 years in prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through two fraudulent schemes, including one that targeted Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut. Lamont Bethea, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud,...
