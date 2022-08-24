ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man

Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Shots fired in West Paducah in apparent domestic dispute

PADUCAH — Shots were fired in West Paducah in the area of Emily Drive today around 11:15 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute. Norman verified one person has a gunshot wound, but he does not have any...
wjpf.com

Carbondale man arrested for graffiti

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen trailer

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help locating a stolen utility trailer last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business in the Olivet Church Road area on Sunday. Anyone who sees the trailer or knows...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Shooting overnight led to a person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department press release, the victim was 18-year-old Jaquavion D. Mackins of Cario, Ill. Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of gunfire on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
14news.com

Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

