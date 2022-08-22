CCSD reported that it had less than 1 percent classroom vacancies in first week

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Eye on trash at Berkeley County education meeting
Urgently needed custodial services for local schools were an area of concern at the Berkeley County Board of Education's special meeting on August 16, 2022. Board members and administrative staff discussed the current issues regarding a lack of daytime custodial services and possible short-and-long term ways to remedy the problem.
The Post and Courier
Former district chief of staff Erica Taylor sues Charleston County School District
Erica Taylor, a longtime Charleston County School District employee, is suing the district for wrongful termination and breach of contract after being fired this month as chief of staff. Her termination became public Aug. 2 when The Post and Courier learned Superintendent Don Kennedy met with Taylor to discuss plans...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg schools' interim superintendent said to have trail of ‘unprofessional conduct'
KINGSTREE — The Williamsburg County School District's new interim superintendent was the subject of a state investigation after allegedly threatening a board member. S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said that Kelvin Wymbs will be the new interim superintendent, according to an Aug. 22 letter obtained by The Post and Courier.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston County right to drop housing referendum
Congratulations are in order for most of the Charleston County Council for recognizing that asking for money without a plan is not the way to proceed in solving the very important need of affordable housing. The Post and Courier has done a commendable job between the commentary and editorial writers...
The Post and Courier
Charleston municipal courtroom named in honor of 102-year-old Judge Richard Fields
The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims. It was a challenge to find solid evidence of the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper seeks OK to issue $450M in debt to help fund its spending plan
State-owned Santee Cooper will seek permission from lawmakers to borrow money to fund part of its $650 million two-year capital spending program and refinance existing debt. The board of the Moncks Corner-based power and water utility voted in favor of the $450 million bond sale plan this week. "We need...
The Post and Courier
S'ville/Dorchester Chamber backs penny tax
With the upcoming penny referendum to help add and revamp roads about two months away, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for the measure in Dorchester County. "The penny tax is the only funding mechanism that we have to build and improve roads around Dorchester County,"...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Fix the money, fix the problems. It's time for a Plan B.
In March 2020, the S.C. Blockchain Conference was forced to shut down just two days before our first scheduled event, but on Oct. 5-7, we will finally welcome some of the foremost luminaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain industry to Charleston and showcase emerging tech businesses in our state. Why...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
Andrews High School fight ends with 12 youths facing assault charges
ANDREWS — A dozen juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault following an Aug. 22 fight at Andrews High School. At about 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 22, during school dismissal at Andrews High School, a large fight broke out between students, according to an Aug. 24 Georgetown County Sheriff's Office report.
The Post and Courier
Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action
One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
The Post and Courier
CPW adopts new fees for disconnections, after-hours calls
In the August 16, 2022 meeting of the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works (CPW), increases to disconnection and after-hours services fees were approved. The newly calculated fees will be in effect September 15, 2022. The fee for disconnection of service will increase from $20 to $30. Charges for after-hours service...
The Post and Courier
Buy Buy Baby opens SC's 2nd store in North Charleston
A big-box store catering to the youngest and newest residents of the Charleston region is now welcoming customers in North Charleston. Buy Buy Baby opened Aug. 24 in a 28,200-square-foot space in the Target-anchored North Rivers Towne Center at 7250 Rivers Ave. The store offers all things baby-related, including registry,...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston County chief deputy files suit, claiming retaliation, sexism at Sheriff's Office
A former top deputy in the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming she was unlawfully fired for speaking out against a workplace culture that is hostile toward women. Joyce Smith was hired by Sheriff Kristin Graziano to serve as one of her two chief deputies when...
The Post and Courier
West Ashley family says mental trauma persists after home invasion
The first thing Nick Werts remembers hearing the morning of Aug. 10 is his wife crying out his name for help. The 32-year-old father of four abruptly awoke to a stranger in his West Ashley home. Without his glasses, Werts could see only a set of eyes and a dark...
